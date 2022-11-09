Abu Dhabi, UAE – Lamborghini Dubai & Abu Dhabi has opened a state-of-the-art service centre at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Now open, the new Lamborghini Service Centre will offer customers in the capital and beyond, an opportunity to bring their cars in for first-class after-sales services while also enhancing Lamborghini Abu Dhabi’s commitment to providing unrivalled luxury and high-end experiences in the market.

Paolo Sartori, Head of Middle East & Africa at Automobili Lamborghini, said: “I’d like to extend my gratitude to Lamborghini Dubai & Abu Dhabi and ADMM for making this partnership possible and for bringing our brand to Yas Marina Circuit. As one of the most luxurious and distinguished automotive names in the world, we are delighted to serve our customers at this prestigious venue for the first time and provide them with the quality and luxury they have grown to expect from Lamborghini.”

Martino Picotti, General Manager at Lamborghini Dubai & Abu Dhabi said: “As the new dealer for Automobili Lamborghini in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, we are excited to enter this strategic partnership with Yas Marina Circuit, one of the world’s most iconic motorsport venues. With the opening of this new service centre, we are delighted to offer our customers a full range of services, including repair and maintenance, and spare parts, while also establishing a platform to develop further activities to support our client’s motorsport endeavours.”

Through this new facility, Lamborghini customers will have access to a unique service experience at the home of Formula 1 in the UAE, Yas Marina Circuit, while also being a doorstep away from all the various entertainment options that Yas Island has to offer.

To discover more about Lamborghini Dubai & Abu Dhabi and to keep up-to-date with the latest Automobili Lamborghini news in the UAE, customers can visit theultimatemotors.com.

About Ultimate Motors:

Ultimate Motors is the sole authorized dealer of Automobili Lamborghini in Dubai & Abu Dhabi. We provide a comprehensive range of automotive services incorporating sales of new and pre-owned cars & full after-sales support with a dedicated service and parts team, taking care of all your luxury motoring needs.

With benchmarks set in sales, after sales & marketing. Ultimate Motors commitment to set the standard & breaking records to define your Lamborghini experience. And with a team of the best trained professionals not only are they qualified & trained by Automobili Lamborghini, but they take the lead with highest ranks in those qualifications, to insure the best customer experience for our clients.

