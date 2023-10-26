UAE: – Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai debuted its much anticipated first all-terrain super sports car – Huracán Sterrato' – in the UAE.

Raising the benchmark for performance, luxury, and style, this automotive marvel, which was launched in Lamborghini’s showroom in Dubai, pushes the boundaries of engineering excellence, seamlessly blending sophisticated design and exceptional power to provide an enriching driving experience. The car has been designed for optimal driving pleasure even off the asphalt on loose or dirt surfaces, reinterpreting the very concept of sportiness and emphasising the brand’s guiding principles of boldness, authenticity and unexpected.

Mr. Rakan Turki, CEO of Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai, commented: “Our all-new Sterrato is a true masterpiece that exemplifies our commitment to innovation and unmatched quality, as well as pushing the limits of sportiness. By unveiling this exceptional sports car, we intend to break new grounds in the automotive industry with an all-terrain super sports car, providing and commanding on & off the road., pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the automotive world and captivating the attention of steadfast automotive aficionados. The car not only defies the ordinary but also ushers in a new era of exhilarating all-terrain driving pleasure, embodying the fundamental values of our brand – excellence and authenticity.”

The Huracán Sterrato offers optimised driving dynamics for perfect control in all environments, from the highway to dirt roads. Compared with the Huracán EVO, the Sterrato comes with an updated version of the LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) system, with specific STRADA and SPORT calibrations, and bringing the RALLY mode for low-grip conditions to the Huracán line for the first time.

Mr. Rakan Turki added: “Sterrato embraces the high-speed all-terrain concept and promises an awe-inspiring journey for drivers. We have uniquely combined the driving experience of a true super sports car and the fun of driving a rally car, offering elevated levels of exhilaration and driving pleasure. The Sterrato serves as a testament to how the Lamborghini design DNA works perfectly even with unexpected proportions. The Sterrato's design breathes new life into its super sports car heritage, emphasising its ambitious goals to deliver an incredibly unique driving experience."

The exterior expresses the adventurous spirit of the Sterrato right from the first glance. The ground clearance has been increased by 44 mm compared with the Huracán EVO to ensure greater suspension travel, as has the front (+30 mm) and rear (+34 mm) track widths. Furthermore, in addition to protecting the car body, the aluminum front underbody protection, the reinforced sills, the rear diffuser and the sturdy wheel arches all emphasise its muscularity. The classic air intake located on the rear hood not only enhances the sporting spirit of the model, but also helps supply the engine with clean air when driving on dusty tracks.

The Huracán Sterrato comes with a 5.2-liter V10 engine with maximum power output of 610 CV and 560 Nm of torque (at 6500 rpm), combined with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with rear mechanical self-locking differential. Designed to offer optimum performance on unpaved and sandy surfaces, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (ca. 60 mph) in 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 km/h (ca. 160 mph)

The new Huracán Sterrato offers almost unlimited possibilities for customising the appearance of the car: Thanks to the Lamborghini Ad Personam program, customers can choose from 400 external colours and over 60 shades for the leather and Alcantara interiors.

For more information on Lamborghini Abu Dhabi & Dubai, enthusiasts can call 800 Ultimate. (800 858 46283) or visit us at at https://theultimatemotors.com/ and https://www.lamborghini.com/en-en/models/huracan/huracan-sterrato to know more.

-Ends-

About Ultimate Motors:

Ultimate Motors is the sole authorised distributor of Automobili Lamborghini in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. We provide a comprehensive range of automotive services incorporating sales of new and pre-owned cars and full after-sales support with a dedicated service and parts team, taking care of all your luxury motoring needs.

With benchmarks set in sales, after sales and marketing, Ultimate Motors’ makes a firm commitment to set the standard and breaking records to define your Lamborghini experience. Our team of the best trained professionals, qualified and trained by Automobili Lamborghini, take the lead with highest ranks in those qualifications, to ensure the best customer experience for our clients.

For more information: