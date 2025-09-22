MUSCAT: Lahunna Oman and Asyad Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to sponsor Wijdan, a pioneering transformative program designed to support young women in Oman as they explore self-discovery and professional growth. Through this partnership, Asyad Group will support Lahunna Oman to launch Wijdan’s inaugural cohort across the Sultanate of Oman, enriching the experience with real-world career perspective and development opportunities that connect learning to practice.

“At Asyad Group, we are proud to sponsor initiatives that invest in Omani talent and uplift the next generation of leaders,” said Leyan Al Mawali, Group Chief Legal Officer at Asyad Group. “This sponsorship is part of our broader strategy to invest in people, cultivate diverse expertise, and build a resilient, inclusive workforce that strengthens Oman’s global competitiveness. By supporting Wijdan, we’re nurturing women’s potential and helping create a pool of capable individuals who can thrive across diverse fields. It reflects our commitment to empowering local talent and reinforcing Oman’s position as a leading logistics hub.”

Wijdan creates space to connect and grow through a three-phase journey that blends online courses, short videos, weekly assignments, group coaching, peer to peer learning and community engagement. The program also equips women with practical tools to build clarity, resilience, and direction, helping them navigate their individual paths with greater confidence and purpose.

“Wijdan is about building skills, and creating space for women to discover who they truly are and how they can excel in life,” said Shatha Salim Al Maskiry, Founder of Lahunna Oman. “ASYAD’s support allows us to bring and amplify this experience to young women across Oman in its first year.”

The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to advance national goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040, particularly in developing human capital, promoting inclusive growth and supporting women as active contributors to the nation’s progress.

Meaning “deep awareness” in Arabic, Wijdan embodies clarity and quiet confidence that emerge when women are given the space to reflect, grow, and move forward with purpose. The program meets participants where they are, whether entering the workforce for the first time or navigating a career shift, equipping them with the mindset to move forward with intention.

About Lahunna Oman

Lahunna is an independent initiative formed in 2020, with potential universal reach and application. It aims to plant a seed to inspire, first locally, then regionally and internationally, the infinite possibilities of a woman’s value in society. The unconventional charm of Lahunna is evident in the method of its presentation and its delivery. Since then, Lahunna Oman successfully executed multiple initiatives that are women-centric, Sidrah, Wijdan, Rialy and Ma7al’ha, all in partnership with Outward Bound Oman, City Center Muscat, Mubashir, Visa and Bank Muscat.

