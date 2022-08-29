Lafarge Egypt, a member of Holcim Group works with its esteemed partner Ostool for Land Transportation, a subsidiary of Raya Holding for Financial Investments (RAYA) to convert all fleet trucks serving Lafarge to operate on natural gas, reducing carbon footprint and promoting sustainable development.

Jimmy Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Egypt, “We are part of this world, live its daily challenges, share the responsibility for finding solutions and implementing them through our work. We strongly believe in the vitality of environmental sustainability as well as fighting climate change, where we contribute to achieving Holcim’s vision––the vision for a future that builds progress for people and the planet. Such contribution is essentially initiated through knowledge/science and innovation, our core practice in addition to prioritizing sustainable development goals.

Karim Hassan. Logistics and Supply Chain Director, Lafarge Egypt: “Our role is indispensable in reducing Greenhouse gases through adopting a green strategy in our factories and supply chain. Accordingly, converting vehicles to natural gas is vital for its numerous economic and eco-friendly returns including: low emissions, as it lacks sulfuric impurities and lead compounds; and lower CO2 remaining from combustion. Additionally, it achieves better engine performance and cuts wear rates, extending the life expectancy of engine parts.

Tamer Badrawi, CEO of Ostool Logistics, “We acknowledge our responsibility towards the current and the future. Ostool promotes green initiatives in its plans for the near future. Likewise, the company works on converting all its 300 trucks in all fields to operate on natural gas, integrating the environmental aspect is our top priority.

Through their fruitful and long-lasting partnership, where Ostool has been providing its truck fleet of Silo and flatbed trucks for transporting cement to serve Lafarge’s factory in Ain Sokhna, Lafarge collaborates once more with Ostool to convert the trucks serving Lafarge to natural gas, embracing a safer, healthier and greener business model. The new collaboration comes with the two companies’ adoption of sustainable development goals, green initiatives and Egypt’s ‘Vision 2030’.

Furthermore, the conversion of the trucks to natural gas aims to booster green practices and reduce the carbon footprint of land transportation, which poses one of the main environmental challenges globally. The land transportation sector is responsible for 18% of the total emissions caused by human activity. Alternatively, converting to natural gas cuts CO2 emissions by 13%, making natural gas one of the safest and cleanest fuels with no harmful emissions, especially in the field of transportation and logistics.

About Lafarge Egypt:

Lafarge Egypt, a member of Holcim Group, is a key player in the construction materials industry. With its plant located in Sokhna, the company provides products and solutions that are essential in creating the structures that shape our landscape today. Powered by more than 1500 employees, and through its established business in cement, and concrete. Lafarge Egypt is committed to providing sustainable building materials to meet the needs of its customers, whether it be individual home builders, large construction companies, architects or local artisan