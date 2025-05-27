Cairo: Lafarge Egypt, a member of Holcim Group and a leading provider of innovative and sustainable building materials, proudly announces its sponsorship of two landmark industry events taking place in Cairo this June. The events are organized by Industry Link, a European company committed to hosting high-impact conferences, summits, and expositions that support the decarbonization of key industries particularly cement and construction.

The two events will be held consecutively, starting with the Sustainability and ESG International Summit 2025 on June 2– 3, followed by the Cementitious Materials International Congress EMEA 2025 on June 3–4. This marks the first time such events will be held in Egypt and the wider region.

These events will bring together a distinguished group of C-level executives, environmental specialists, industry leaders, and decision-makers to discuss the latest advancements in sustainable construction technologies and the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices within the sector. Participants will get the chance to explore innovative solutions designed to reduce emissions and enhance profitability through a strategic emphasis on sustainability.

Lafarge Egypt’s sponsorship of these strategic events aligns with its mission to accelerate the green transition in the construction sector and scale up sustainable solutions both locally and globally. The company continues to integrate sustainability principles across its value chain, supporting Egypt’s Vision 2030 and global climate goals.

By supporting these conferences, Lafarge Egypt underscores its role as a catalyst for sustainable transformation. The events will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to explore low-carbon construction, ESG practices, and scalable sustainability solutions, further advancing Egypt’s construction sector competitiveness and promoting a more resilient, environmentally responsible industry.

Lafarge Egypt is at the forefront of environmental sustainability, with a clear commitment to reducing its carbon emissions by 50% and transitioning 98% of its product portfolio to green cement. This is being achieved through innovative solutions such as ECOPlanet and ECOPact. Further solidifying its leadership in circular economy practices, the company has successfully replaced 33% of its fossil fuel consumption with alternative fuels, integrated waste-to-energy systems, and operates a fleet of 100 eco-friendly waste collection trucks on a daily basis.

Together with Industry Link, Lafarge Egypt supports this crucial dialogue on sustainability and seeks to inspire actionable solutions that will contribute to building a more resilient and environmentally responsible construction sector.