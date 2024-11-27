Cairo: Lafarge Egypt, a leader in the building materials industry and a member of the Holcim Group, has announced at the Executive Education Summit, the signing of a strategic partnership with ESLSCA University, one of the leading global educational institutions specializing in postgraduate and undergraduate diplomas, to provide programs for Lafarge employees and develop managerial capabilities.

This partnership comes as a qualitative step within Lafarge’s commitment to enhancing the capabilities of its employees and enhancing their role as future leaders, in line with its strategy for sustainable growth. The partnership aims to offer specialized postgraduate programs, including MBA and professional diploma programs, which ESLSCA University is distinguished by offering in a unique design that balances theoretical and practical experience. The programs will rely on the university’s deep experience in providing exquisite management education that keeps pace with the requirements of the global market.

Mr. Marven Ghaly, Head of HR & Communications at Lafarge Egypt attended the signing ceremony alongside Dr. Hassan El. Meligui, Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Non-Executive Director - ESLSCA University, accompanied by several key representatives from both sides. Through this partnership, Lafarge Egypt aims to create an innovative educational environment that enhances the competencies of its employees at all levels and achieves the company's goals of fostering leadership and investing in talent.

This partnership represents a model for strategic cooperation between academic institutions and the business sector. The carefully designed specialized postgraduate programs at ESLSCA play a crucial role in building future leaders capable of driving change and achieving success in dynamic work environments, aligning with companies' strategic objectives for a more prosperous future.

It is worth noting that this partnership is a strong example of how education can be directed towards empowering the workforce and building high-level administrative competencies, in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030, and in pursuit of achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals to achieve a long-term positive impact.