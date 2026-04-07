A new chapter of Parisian elegance is set to unfold in the UAE this Q2, as Ladurée introduces two exquisite culinary destinations in Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah. Renowned for timeless charm, delicate craftsmanship, and a legacy of French indulgence, the maison continues to enchant new audiences, extending its signature art de vivre across the Emirates.

Each location has been meticulously curated to embody Ladurée’s iconic identity, while embracing a distinct narrative shaped by its surroundings, where design, heritage, and modern sophistication converge.

Al Ain – A Refined Salon de Thé Experience

The Al Ain concept draws inspiration from the classical French salon de thé, blending timeless elegance with a contemporary sensibility. The design emphasizes symmetry, soft ornamentation, and meaningful proportions, creating a harmonious and inviting ambiance. At its heart, a striking product display serves as both a visual anchor and the core of sales, while open seating ensures clear sightlines throughout the space. Semi-private corners framed by lush planters introduce moments of intimacy, and the use of architectural arches nods to classical French design. Drapery elements lend softness and a subtle theatrical quality, balancing visual richness with comfort. With a refined 360 degree circulation and layered seating, this refined dining haven offers a fully immersive Ladurée experience, where heritage and modernity coexist gracefully.

Ras Al Khaimah – A Luxury Patisserie Expression



The Ras Al Khaimah concept presents a spatial interpretation of Ladurée’s Parisian heritage, with a distinct emphasis on its luxury patisserie identity. The maison’s signature pastel green palette is enhanced with gold accents to reinforce a premium character. Decorative mouldings and panelling meet contemporary marble surfaces, while integrated lighting and clean orthogonal lines create a sense of balance and clarity. Open, breathable planning and repetition of design elements establish rhythm and abundance, ensuring products are showcased at eye level. Lattice partitions and layered illumination add visual depth, while the high key, light toned palette enhances product visibility. The resulting atmosphere is airy, calm, and indulgent, creating a meticulously curated patisserie led destination that delights the senses.

With these forthcoming openings, Ladurée continues to redefine the art of hospitality, offering guests more than a place to dine, but an experience where every detail is steeped in elegance and every moment crafted to delight.

Set to open in Q2, these new gastronomic havens invite guests to step into Ladurée’s ever evolving story in the UAE, where Parisian heritage meets contemporary sophistication in the most captivating way.

For more information, please visit https://www.laduree.ae or @ladureearabia on Instagram.