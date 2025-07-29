The Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework self-organizes, scales, and securely executes tasks across diverse IT estates and complex workflows to increase efficiency and innovation for impact

Al Riyadh – Kyndryl, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today launched the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework, a new approach to deploying agentic AI to augment human teams. The enterprise-grade Framework orchestrates and dispatches a portfolio of specialized, self-directed, self-learning AI agents that dynamically respond to shifting conditions and keep humans in the loop for oversight.

The Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework enables enterprises to adopt, deploy and scale agentic AI-powered solutions – whether on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid IT setting – to transform and improve their business operations. In deploying the Framework, Kyndryl leverages its expertise from thousands of infrastructure deployments and its experience with generating over 12 million AI-driven insights monthly via Kyndryl Bridge. The Framework combines advanced algorithms, self-learning, optimization and secure-by-design AI agents that translate complex data into clear, understandable insights.

“Across the Middle East, we’re witnessing a bold shift—from AI as a tool to AI as a trusted partner in national transformation. From Abu Dhabi’s ambition to enable the world’s first fully AI-native government by 2027, to Saudi Arabia’s national strategy to embed AI into the fabric of public and private enterprise, both signal that the region is embracing intelligent systems that act with purpose and precision,” said Pieter Bil, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Kyndryl in the Middle East and Africa. “At Kyndryl, our Agentic AI Framework is designed to meet this moment—empowering governments and enterprises to deploy AI with confidence across mission-critical systems, with scalability and industry-standard security, aligned with their strategic ambitions and cultural values.”

This new Framework comes at a critical moment for enterprise leaders who are struggling to see benefits from AI use cases. In fact, according to Kyndryl’s Readiness Report, nearly 8 in 10 leaders in the Middle East are investing in AI, but only half of them are seeing a return on investment.

Customers across industries are already working with Kyndryl to explore and understand how they can leverage the Agentic Framework’s sophisticated capabilities, including:

A national government evaluating the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework for a large-scale deployment across their complex IT estate. The government aims to enhance citizen experiences, improve public service, ensure compliance and reduce regulatory risks by leveraging the Framework and Kyndryl’s expertise in transparent and responsible AI. This will empower government stakeholders to align policies with best practices and operate efficiently for the benefit of their constituents. The capability will enable government employees to view real-time, up-to-date insights on metrics such as traffic congestion, hospital bed availability and school attendance.

As part of an ongoing modernization program, a leading financial institution is working with Kyndryl Consult to assess how it can apply Kyndryl’s Agentic AI Framework to introduce AI agents for automating compliance, optimizing IT and accelerating service delivery. By leveraging this solution, the institution aims to enhance agility, strengthen cyber resilience, meet regulatory standards, and drive long-term innovation and operational efficiency.

The Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework can help organizations confidently deploy AI with trust and security in mind. The Framework was built with industry-standard encryption protocols, privacy-by-design principles and zero-trust security – fostering trust in AI-driven processes and assurances that agent actions are traceable, interpretable and continuously improved with human oversight. It can also be tailored to meet enterprises’ needs and adapt to industries through self-directed learning, enabling organizations to apply the Framework to a wide range of use cases and projects with speed and confidence.

Kyndryl Consult experts will work side-by-side with customers to assess, design, engineer and plan deployments of the Framework that are tailored to individual customer business requirements. For more information, visit: https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/artificial-intelligence.

About Kyndryl

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.