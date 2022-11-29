CAIRO, Egypt: Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today expressed its unwavering commitment to help accelerate the pace of digital transformation, in alignment with Digital Egypt Strategy, during Cairo ICT 2022.

“Over the past few years, Egypt has made significant strides, innovating to compete in the digital economy; and it’s continuing to gain momentum,” said Andreas Beck, Managing Director, Kyndryl Middle East and Africa. “Through our global and industry expertise, Kyndryl is well positioned to support Egyptian customers of all sizes and advance the government's efforts to accelerate the country's digitization.”

Drawing on the technologies of best-in-class partners — including Microsoft, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, VMWare, Nokia, Cloudera, and others — Kyndryl’s experts design, deploy and operate customized IT estates tailored to the customer’s mission. Kyndryl’s solutions give business leaders confidence that their critical operations will be resilient and secure.

Today, Kyndryl serves thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries including Egypt, such as Etihad Airways, TAQA Arabia, Honda, Mitsubishi, Schneider Electric, Deutsche Bank, Dow, RSA Insurance, BMW Group and more.

Kyndryl has six global practices organized around the way customers consume services: Cloud Services; Core Enterprise and zCloud; Applications, Data and AI; Digital Workplace; Security and Resiliency; and Network and Edge.

In recent weeks, the Company has announced several new innovations to enhance its services capabilities:

Kyndryl Bridge – The Company recently launched Kyndryl Bridge, an open integration platform that gives business leaders control over customizing mission-critical operations and real-time insight into their complex IT estates. The platform integrates existing tools, intellectual property, processes and partnerships to maximize the benefit of multi-cloud capabilities and deliver an ‘as-a-service’ operating environment. Kyndryl Bridge is designed to be a digital collaboration environment that will continue to expand and grow over time, connecting Kyndryl’s advanced technology, market innovation and industry expertise across the global economy.

Kyndryl Vital – Kyndryl announced Kyndryl Vital, a co-creation experience where Kyndryl professional designers and technical experts work side-by-side with customers and partners to solve complex IT challenges.

Kyndryl Consult – Kyndryl has branded and amplified its advisory & implementation services activities as Kyndryl Consult, reflecting the continued evolution of the Company’s services and the value its advisory services can create for customers.

“We see tremendous potential in Egypt, and we are excited to bring these new capabilities to our local customers to modernize their IT systems for a digitally-enabled future,” Beck concludes.

