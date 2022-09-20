Cairo, Egypt: Kwai, one of the fastest growing short-form video platforms in the world, is rapidly gaining popularity in the region, as it aims to connect two billion users and brands by 2025. After a successful launch across the region earlier this year, Kwai continues to grow its communities of users sharing everyday moments. Developed as a positive, relatable brand, Kwai is all about creating moments and vibrant online communities for people of all ages, social demographics, and ethnic backgrounds.

Kwai is now strengthening its brand and reach in the region through exciting new collaborations and campaigns that add real value for users. Everyone – from influencers to aspiring content creators and ordinary people – has an opportunity to capture short moments with big meaning.

Chris Zhou, Head of MENAT Operations at Kwai, said: “Kwai is an engine of opportunity for all creators and consumers in the region. The best part is that you don’t have to be an influencer to be a popular content creator on Kwai. We take pride in being open and inclusive. Kwai recognizes that there are a growing number of users who want to create and share short and inspiring content, and we aim to be the top-of-mind platform for them. We have already chalked out an ambitious strategy for this region, and we are excited to work closely with our users here to make it a reality.” As part of the campaign, users and content creators across diverse categories will be challenged to capture material that appeals to the curious person – who are essentially looking to enrich their lives with new skills and experiences through relatable, differentiated, and inclusive content.

Kwai is reaching out to all users through a targeted regional campaign, named ‘Curious’, looking to enrich their lives with more meaning, inspiration, and opportunity via short form content. Kwai is also connecting communities through relevant content that fosters cultural inclusivity and social values. Users can enjoy rewards, while boosting their engagement and visibility across the platform. To participate in the campaign, users are encouraged to use #Iamcurious, #curiousaboutmusic, #curiousaboutcooking, #curiousaboutsports, #curiousabouttraditions hashtags.

"The Middle East is a vibrant region for content creators, and we are excited for users here to grow their community of fans and followers through Kwai. We would like to invite Everyday Explorers to feed their curiosity of short form content that enriches their lives. They will also benefit from creating mature, authentic, original, and multi-dimensional content,” concluded Zhou.

To download the Kwai app and participate in the campaign, visit the following links:

Google Play: https://bit.ly/3NpDY6J

App Store: https://apple.co/3Ns9gKf

About Kwai

Kwai is a short-form video platform owned by tech heavyweight Kuaishou. Headquartered in Beijing, it is the second largest short video platform by average Daily Active Users (DAUs), and the second largest live streaming e-commerce platform by Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) globally. Kwai employs more than 20,000 staff across its offices in China, the United States, Brazil, Indonesia, Egypt and GCC.