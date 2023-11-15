Manama, Bahrain - Kuwait Finance House (KFH) Bahrain has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Diyar Al Muharraq, unveiling a collaboration that brings its customers exceptional offers for plots at the Al Bareh development. The collaboration was revealed at the Kingdom’s most anticipated real estate event, Cityscape Bahrain 2023.

Al Bareh, one of the most prestigious projects in Diyar Al Muharraq, the offer includes 55 carefully curated plots, caters to diverse preferences and needs. The plot size starting at 467 sqm, it offers a range of options to suit various lifestyle requirements. The starting price for these premium plots is set at BD 140,000.

Through this collaboration, interested buyers will get an exclusive offer which entails a two year grace period, allowing clients the option to pay their first installments after two years from the facility’s inception, providing buyers with unprecedented financial flexibility and peace of mind.

In addition to this, KFH Bahrain offers complimentary private notary services to streamline and expedite real estate notary procedures. This ensures a seamless and efficient process for buyers’ notary experience.

These unparalleled special offers are available for a limited time. Interested buyers are encouraged to capitalize on this exclusive opportunity to secure their dream property with advantageous financial terms.

Speaking on the occasion, Diyar Al Muharraq CEO Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi, “We are delighted to sign this agreement with KFH-Bahrain. This reaffirms our commitment to our most prominent projects and in meeting the financial needs of our clients. Partnering with KFH- Bahrain is a mutually beneficial alliance for prospective clients seeking an exclusive property finance offer.”

Commenting on this initiative, Hamed Mashal, Executive Manager, Head of Retail Banking at KFH-Bahrain, said, “At KFH-Bahrain, we are dedicated to empowering individuals and families to achieve their property ownership dreams. We collaborate with leading real estate developers like Diyar Al Muharraq to offer flexible solutions and incentives, ensuring that our customers receive the support they need at every step of the financing process.”

The collaboration between KFH-Bahrain and Diyar Al Muharraq not only represents a significant milestone for both entities but also a golden opportunity for interested buyers to be part of one of the Kingdom’s highly coveted developments. This collaboration underscores the dedicated commitment of both partners to deliver exceptionally competitive offerings, all while upholding the premium standard of service they are renowned for.

