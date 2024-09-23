New York, United States – The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have partnered to launch a vital project aimed at enhancing sanitation services for over 1.6 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities in Ma’rib, Yemen. This region faces an acute shortage of basic Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services, exacerbating public health risks and deteriorating living conditions.

With a total investment of USD 2.25 million, the project aims to improve access to safe and dignified sanitation facilities and enhance waste management services for IDPs and host communities. Key activities include the construction of 200 household latrines, the rebuilding of 600 cesspits, and the provision of waste management equipment, such as garbage trucks and desludging vehicles. The project will also support solid waste collection for six months and upgrade the central liquid waste dumping site to mitigate environmental and public health hazards. Direct beneficiaries are expected to reach 47,598 individuals, with a broader impact of 137,580 people.

"This project demonstrates KSrelief's unwavering commitment to alleviating suffering and enhancing the dignity of displaced populations in Yemen," said His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Royal Court Advisor and Supervisor General of KSrelief. "By providing essential sanitation services, we aim to improve living conditions, promote public health, and contribute to the region's long-term stability."

The agreement was officially signed by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah and Amy Pope, Director General at IOM. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to addressing the urgent humanitarian needs in Yemen, particularly in enhancing sanitation to protect public health.

This project represents a crucial step towards improving living conditions, reducing reliance on humanitarian aid, and fostering healthier communities in one of Yemen's most vulnerable areas. By investing in sustainable sanitation solutions, KSrelief and IOM aim to empower communities and support their recovery in the face of ongoing challenges.

About KSrelief:

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), established under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, represents Saudi Arabia's commitment to global humanitarian efforts. Inaugurated in May 2015, KSrelief has provided impartial humanitarian aid and relief to over 100 countries in cooperation with local, regional and international organizations.

