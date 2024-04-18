SANAA - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Yemen has received a new $4.85 million grant from Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to address moderate acute malnutrition among children under five and pregnant and breastfeeding women.

This one-year initiative will support 86,985 vulnerable individuals across Abyan, Aden, Al Dhale'e, Al Hudaydah, Al Maharah, Hadramaut, Lahj, Marib, Shabwah, Socotra, and Taiz.

Richard Ragan, WFP Yemen Representative and Country Director stated, "Every child has the right to a healthy life, free from hunger. This additional funding from KSrelief is crucial for supporting the children and women most at risk in these governorates."

“We are proud to partner with the WFP to support the malnutrition treatment program for vulnerable populations in Yemen. Ensuring the health and well-being of every child and mother is a longstanding KSrelief commitment. This is not only about providing nutritional supplements; it is also about instilling hope and resilience for a stronger, healthier society," said Dr. Abdullah Al Moallem, KSrelief's Director of Health Department.

KSrelief’s contribution will enable WFP to supply ready-to-use supplements and fortified blended flour to malnourished children and pregnant and breastfeeding women in crisis-affected parts of Yemen, focusing on treating malnutrition.

About KSrelief:

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), established under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, represents Saudi Arabia's commitment to global humanitarian efforts. Inaugurated in May 2015, the centre operates in over 95 countries on principles of fairness, objectivity, and collaboration with international organizations, focusing on providing aid to those in crisis worldwide.

