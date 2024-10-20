Kuwait: In an initiative to help nurture newer talent seeking a career in financial reporting, KPMG Kuwait announced its collaboration with the Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST). The partnership will see KPMG Kuwait support GUST in its prestigious Capstone program by facilitating comprehensive workshops to help students better understand the different components of working in the Audit space.

Salman Bin Khalid, Partner — Audit, KPMG Kuwait, said, “I am pleased to share we will be collaborating with GUST to aid in their Capstone program. With the financial landscape evolving continuously, nurturing young talent in the Audit profession is becoming increasingly essential to ensure its continued growth. We believe it is important to equip the newer generations with the expertise, thinking, and ethical foundation necessary to transition into and progress in Audit-related careers. By providing that to the students and investing in their development, we are trying to cultivate future leaders who will uphold the standards of accountability and transparency that are and will continue to be vital in maintaining trust in financial reporting.”

The dedicated workshops will aim to give the students of GUST the practical experience of working as an Auditor by: (i) simulating live audits of real-word scenarios in a controlled environment; and (ii) helping them understand the end-to-end audit lifecycle.

The Capstone program, which has been a hallmark at GUST, provides a focus group of students with an opportunity to collaborate with industry professionals, preparing them for successful careers after graduation. The KPMG team led by Salman and Khaled will be supported by Moiz Multhanwala, Senior Manager — Audit, KPMG Kuwait, and Ijaz Husnain, Assistant Manager — Audit, KPMG Kuwait, who have been part of the firm’s Audit function for more than five years and have worked across different sectors.

Addressing how the collaboration with KPMG Kuwait might influence the students of GUST, Professor Bassam Alameddine, President of the Gulf University for Science and Technology, commented, "We are glad and excited to kick-off our collaboration with KPMG Kuwait, as it reflects our mission to enhance our students' skills and get them better prepared for the professional world. This partnership is part of our ongoing ‘Live Your Major’ initiative, a one-of-a-kind course at GUST which bridges the gap between the theoretical and practical aspects of the learning journey. The collaboration with KPMG Kuwait is quintessential in facilitating this initiative, providing our students with invaluable exposure to real-world industry practices. ‘Live Your Major’ focuses on equipping GUST students with the adequate skills needed to help them thrive, ensuring their readiness to meet the demands of their chosen careers. By combining academic knowledge with real-world industry insights, we are creating a robust foundation for our students' success."

Khaled Elkazaz, Director — Audit, KPMG Kuwait, further explained how the students could benefit from this initiative and added,“Education is one of the key pillars in KPMG’s Impact Plan and programs like these enable our CSR efforts to train students across the spectrum. Our collaboration with GUST is a meaningful step towards bridging the gap between academic learning and professional practice in the Audit field. Through this measure, we are striving to combine the students’ learnings with our real-world industry insights to further sharpen their technical skills and kickstart their careers in the Audit landscape. This partnership not only empowers students but also strengthens the wider Audit profession by fostering a new generation of professionals who possess fresh perspectives, rigor, and the readiness to address complex industry challenges."

These workshops will be facilitated by KPMG Kuwait’s Audit professionals over a 12–16-week period and draw from KPMG Kuwait’s Audit Internship Program, which has been running successfully for 3+ years, where selected individuals work with and under the guidance of KPMG’s Audit professionals to explore, learn and grow in the Audit domain.

About KPMG Kuwait

KPMG Kuwait operates through its member firms KPMG Al-Qenae & Partners and KPMG Advisory W.L.L. in Kuwait. Now into its 20th year of operations, the firm provides a full range of Audit, Tax, and Advisory services to a portfolio of clients that includes major corporations, government institutions, public sector agencies, and not-for-profit organizations.

About GUST

Gulf University for Science & Technology (GUST), a leading private institution in Kuwait, was established in 2002 with a vision to provide students with the skills and knowledge highly sought after by employers worldwide. Known for its academic excellence, GUST has risen to become one of the top universities in the Gulf region, offering students a dynamic, research-oriented academic community paired with world-class facilities.