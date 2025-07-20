Doha, Qatar – KPMG in Qatar proudly welcomed a new cohort of talented young professionals this week as part of its Annual Graduate Program, reaffirming the firm’s long-standing commitment to talent development.

This program is designed to empower recent graduates and young professionals with practical experience, mentorship, and structured learning, serving as a key initiative in supporting Qatar’s vision of a knowledge-based, diversified economy and reinforces KPMG’s role in empowering the country’s next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers.

Spanning across multiple service lines including Audit and Advisory, the program offers new joiners the opportunity to develop real-world skills, gain exposure to complex business challenges, and contribute to projects that make a meaningful impact across sectors.

“The Graduate Program is all about shaping futures,” said Ahmed Abu Sharkh, Country Senior Partner at KPMG in Qatar. “We see this as a responsibility to our community and a long-term investment in the leadership that will guide both our firm and the nation forward. This year’s cohort brings incredible potential, and we are proud to support their growth.”

The Class of 2025 represents a diverse and ambitious group of young professionals who bring new perspectives and a shared eagerness to grow. Their induction included a series of sessions introducing KPMG’s values, culture, and commitment to professional excellence.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to building a diverse, future-ready workforce,” said Iryna Basenko, Director and Head of HR at KPMG in Qatar. “Our new joiners benefit from structured learning, real client exposure, and a strong sense of belonging from day one. We’re not just preparing them for jobs, we’re preparing them for meaningful, purpose-driven careers.”

Bontle Seele, Recruitment and Onboarding Leader at KPMG in Qatar, further highlighted the importance of fresh talent: “Our fresh graduates are bright, passionate, and driven by a genuine hunger for learning and personal development. They bring fresh perspectives, innovative thinking, and a dynamic energy that enriches our workplace culture.”

KPMG’s Annual Graduate Program continues to play a vital role in building a skilled, future-ready workforce that will support both private sector innovation and public sector transformation.