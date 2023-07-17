Kuwait: KPMG in Kuwait and ServiceNow entered a strategic partnership which would allow them to combine their technologies, industry expertise and design to support organizations in their digitization journey and to achieve operational resilience and agility. The alliance already existed globally and its activation in the Middle East will aim at providing more localized solutions to deliver superior experiences for businesses’ as well as their customers and employees.

The collaboration will enable KPMG and ServiceNow to support organizations grappling with challenges stemming from the rising demands of their clients and workforce for more agile service delivery, improved employee experience and changing service delivery environments across front-, middle-, and back-office functions.

Speaking on the occasion, Majid Makki, Partner and Head of Management Consulting Technology Advisory, KPMG in Kuwait, said, “The needs of the digital era are complex and constantly changing. Organizations across the world are finding it challenging to maintain their pace for digitalization and we want to help them address that. This collaboration will allow us to leverage our combined experience and insight to meet evolving client expectations, increase speed to market, and make for business and strategic growth.”

The KPMG Connected. Powered. Trusted. framework leverages the ServiceNow® Platform to help organizations with their transformation for the digital era. The framework is designed to support clients in ensuring improved operational resilience as well as agility to navigate uncertainties.

The recently published KPMG Kuwait CEO Outlook 2022–23 highlighted that emerging/disruptive technology poses the biggest risk to organization growth. At the same time, the report also found that more than 70% of the CEOs in Kuwait were placing more capital in buying new technology to achieve their growth and transformation objectives.

“We recognize that concerns in emerging technologies are inclusive of healthcare practitioners and will, therefore, continue striving to address them in a responsible, secure and sustainable manner, with innovation and improved user experience at the helm of it,” added Makki.

Earlier this year, KPMG was named ServiceNow’s 2023 Worldwide Transformation Partner of the Year and Worldwide Industry Solutions – Healthcare Partner of the Year. The awards came in recognition of the game-changing digital solutions and industry-leading innovations that KPMG has been delivering to help transform organizations and drive significant client outcomes and better patient experiences.

Together with ServiceNow, KPMG member firms are supporting healthcare organizations pursue their digital transformation goals, putting patients at the heart of it. These digital solutions help clients become borderless organizations, facilitating interaction between people and technology to make for new levels of productivity and better experiences, while unlocking value at each step of the healthcare journey.

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem organization identifies the achievements made by industry-leading Partners that have helped propel ServiceNow’s growth trajectory by driving meaningful business outcomes for joint customers. The 2023 awards are based on Partner performance in the previous year and are evaluated on the basis of the following key parameters: revenue contribution/growth, business innovation with associated digital transformation impact, product line expansion, workflow and skill competencies growth.

After the signing, KPMG professionals will be working hand in hand with ServiceNow teams to support organizations in automating, modernizing and consolidating their service-management processes by enabling visibility into their tech infrastructure.

“We are hopeful that together we can help you maximize organizational transparency and work together to create intelligent strategies that can augment your investments, make for better experiences and unlock modern advancements that will aid in the transformation of your business — today and tomorrow,” concluded Makki.