DUBAI, UAE:– Keypoint Intelligence has awarded Kodak Alaris a Buyers Lab (BLI) 2023 Pick Award for the Kodak S3140 Max Scanner. BLI Pick Awards recognize the highest performing office technologies, the top scorers in Keypoint Intelligence’s extensive lab tests over a six-month period.

Launched in May 2020, the S3140 Max Scanner combines high-volume capacity with the simplicity and compact size of a desktop unit. Ideal for document-heavy processes, this production scanner delivers exceptional image quality, superior paper protection, versatile media handling capabilities, and fast capture speeds - up to 140 pages per minute (ppm), to ensure maximum productivity.

“The Kodak S3140 Max Scanner is the ideal choice for paper-intensive shared scanning environments that want to get the most out of their digital transformation investment,” said Lee Davis, Senior Analyst in Keypoint Intelligence’s Office Group. “The device is network enabled, supports driverless scanning through a REST API, and comes with its own built-in image processing chip, so it can be deployed as a standalone device—no attached PC is required.”

“Kodak Alaris is honored to receive this prestigious award which highlights our dedication to providing customers with the best data capture solutions for their business,” said Don Lofstrom, President & General Manager at Kodak Alaris. “The S3140 Max Scanner’s on-board image processing enables independent operation and reduces the load on PC resources. Our customers also appreciate its built-in barcode reading and superior image quality while scanning at rated speeds – all designed to keep information flowing seamlessly.”

For more information, please visit the Kodak Alaris website at www.alarisworld.com.

About the Alaris division of Kodak Alaris

Kodak Alaris is a leading provider of enterprise data capture solutions that simplify business processes. Powered by decades of image science innovation, our award-winning scanners, software, and services are available worldwide and through our network of channel partners. For more information, please visit AlarisWorld.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter.

© 2022 Kodak Alaris Inc. TM/MC/MR: Alaris

All trademarks and trade names used are the property of their respective holders. The Kodak trademark and trade dress are used under license from Eastman Kodak Company.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Office Hardware Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes its lab test earns the Highly Recommended or Recommended Seal and a Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.