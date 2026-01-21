DUBAI, UAE – Kodak Alaris has announced the release of KODAK Info Input Solution IDP (intelligent document processing) software Version 7.5. The latest release introduces more native AI integrations and streamlined administrative capabilities for faster job creation and easier management, enabling organizations to make better decisions from better data - from any document, in any context.

KODAK Info Input Solution is built around Kodak Alaris’ unique Open Intelligence design, in which pre-built models that understand documents are immediately deployed within a workflow process. The solution takes the guesswork out of the complex world of AI and provides an open platform for organizations to connect to their preferred services via native integrations with the latest AI models from hyperscalers including Google, AWS, and Microsoft. Version 7.5 makes it even easier for organizations to delegate more work to trusted AI services to automate complex document processing tasks with improved speed and accuracy.

This latest update builds on the IDP platform’s existing connectors with industry-leading tools such as Google Doc AI, Microsoft Document Intelligence, Hyperscience and Amazon Textract, to include native integrations with Google Gemini, AWS Bedrock Data Automation, ChatGPT, and BoxAI. Advanced AI technology combined with human intelligence ensures accuracy and reliability in data extraction and processing.

Other developments include smarter assignment and validation features for faster throughput and a new drag-and-drop graphical workflow editor for simpler and faster process design. Version 7.5 also sees the integration of the IRIS OCR engine at no extra cost – creating searchable PDF/A documents with AI‑based indexing to make information easy to find across repositories by both content and metadata.

Info Input 7.5 makes it easier to fully automate document workflows, from classification and separation to data extraction, indexing, and validation. By eliminating time‑intensive manual checks, it makes data extraction faster and more reliable, enabling organizations to unlock greater business value at speed and scale.

The IDP platform can handle any document from any source, including unstructured or handwritten files, and automatically verify critical details such as legal references, threshold amounts, and content plausibility. Automatic summarization provides a quick overview of multi‑page documents or email threads, helping employees classify processes faster and save time on recurring routine tasks.

Kodak Alaris has been recognized for its solutions, strategies, and capabilities in the IDP market, earning two Buyers Lab (BLI) Awards from Keypoint Intelligence - a 2024 Fall Pick Award for Info Input Solution as Outstanding Intelligent Document Processing Solution, and a 2024-2025 Pacesetter Award for Excellence as a Capture & IDP Partner. Global research firm Quocirca noted that Kodak Alaris stands out in the IDP market by combining its capture and information management strengths with its unique Open Intelligence approach to IDP.

"Our mission is to make document intelligence open, application-oriented, and sustainable for the long-term," said Megan Bevilacqua, Senior Product Manager for Kodak Alaris. "Info Input Solution 7.5 does exactly that - we reduce complexity, create more room for innovation, and enable customers to implement automation faster and continuously develop their processes in line with advances in AI."

