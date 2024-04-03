DUBAI, UAE - Kodak Alaris has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-Star Award in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and align with their business needs and goals.

For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

Kodak Alaris has built a premier global partner program that helps its network of alliance partners, resellers, system integrators, and solution providers to serve the information capture needs of enterprise and public organizations around the world. The company continues to attract new partners worldwide, as more organizations look to differentiate in a competitive market by leveraging the sector’s broadest portfolio of enterprise document capture and intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions to maximize customer satisfaction and revenue opportunities.

The company is continually improving its partner program to address business challenges and the evolving needs of the market. Most recently, Kodak Alaris launched a webinar training series for partners focused on intelligent document processing with KODAK Info Input Solution. “Kodak Alaris has been a dedicated solutions partner for our BPO business, and their recent focus on IDP software solutions and training is making a big difference in our solutions delivery capabilities,” said Adam Jaeger, VP of Sales at Tronitech. “Info Input Solution has also significantly increased our production and improved our bottom line.”

The depth and breadth of support offered by technology vendors via partner programs is a critical consideration for solution providers that are evaluating which companies are best to team with, toward the goal of building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, and responsive technical support, can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners’ long-term growth.

“Our partner program has earned CRN’s 5-Star rating seven times and it's an honor to be recognized again this year,” said Don Lofstrom, President & General Manager of Kodak Alaris. “Our partners are at the center of our customer relationships, and we remain dedicated to delivering world-class support to businesses all over the world. We are extremely proud to record a 95% customer satisfaction rating and a 92% first-call completion rate across our service and support organization, and we appreciate CRN’s recognition within its annual Partner Program Guide.”

“Recognition on this list reflects the value of the spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN’s 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community.”

The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Kodak Alaris

Kodak Alaris is a leading provider of information capture and intelligent document processing solutions that simplify business processes. We exist to help the world make sense of information with smart, connected solutions powered by decades of image science innovation. Our award-winning software, scanners, and professional services are available worldwide and through our network of channel partners. For more information, please visit AlarisWorld.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

© 2024 Kodak Alaris Inc. TM/MC/MR: Alaris

All trademarks and trade names used are the property of their respective holders. The Kodak trademark and trade dress are used under license from Eastman Kodak Company.