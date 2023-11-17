"KnowledgeNet Shines with 'Best Financial Innovation Solution' Award at Finnovex Middle East 2023"

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:– KnowledgeNet, a frontrunner in financial solutions, is elated to announce its recognition at the distinguished Finnovex Middle East event in Dubai this September 2023. The company clinched the esteemed "Best Financial Innovation Solution" award, affirming its stature as an industry pacesetter.

The Finnovex Middle East 2023 event, synonymous with groundbreaking developments in financial services, offered the perfect platform for KnowledgeNet to showcase its innovation in the FSI sector. The company’s platinum sponsorship and enlightening keynote session underscored its dedication to pioneering innovation.

During the summit in the UAE, KnowledgeNet inked a crucial Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Maham, a top-tier professional services provider. Maham offers a plethora of superior services encompassing audit and assurance, internal auditing, financial and managerial advisory. The MOU signifies a forthcoming partnership dedicated to conceiving and originating innovative financial products. We believe this approach will evolve into a substantial alliance.

Delving deeper into the event, KnowledgeNet's Director of Solution Consultancy, Yzelle Conrad De Wet, delivered a compelling session named "Open Your Bank like a Cloud Kitchen." This illuminating discourse highlighted the concept of 'Banking as a Service', wherein large banking institutions enable emerging or smaller Financial Institutions to cater to varied customer segments using existing infrastructure. Essentially, it leverages established frameworks to amplify reach and services.

Post their accolade at Finnovex, KnowledgeNet is poised for exponential growth. The organization envisions a myriad of partnerships in the rapidly growing fintech realm within the region. One noteworthy initiative was the introduction of their open banking solution in Q1 2023, which has already garnered certification by SAMA in KSA. This is a glimpse of the forthcoming innovations KnowledgeNet aims to bring to the fintech landscape.

-Ends-

About KnowledgeNet:

A premier tech solutions provider boasting a rich array of specialized products and solutions, including "TradeNet," "Blinq," and "Datability." With its longstanding presence in the Arab region, the company is at the forefront of technological innovation, driving digital transformation across various sectors.

Founded in 2000 in Saudi Arabia, KnowledgeNet has strategically expanded its footprint across the Arab world, including but not limited to KSA, UAE, Qatar, Lebanon, Kuwait, and Oman. KnowledgeNet and recently amplified its presence in Egypt with investments surpassing a quarter-billion Egyptian pounds. KnowledgeNet is dedicated to advancing the technology service sector, with their investments focused on acquiring intellectual property rights for distinctive products and solutions, fueled by active research and development, fostering creativity, and collaborating with local entities and educational institutions.

Following KnowledgeNet’s monumental listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange in March 2023, the company remains steadfast in delivering innovative tech solutions and cultivating technical expertise in every market they touch.