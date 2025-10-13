Madinah: Knowledge Economic City (KEC), the pioneering publicly listed developer shaping the transformation of Madinah, announced its participation as Diamond Sponsor at Retail Congress MENA 2025 (RECON), held in Dubai on October 13–14 under the theme “Hit Reset: Transforming Retail for Impact.”

As part of its ambitious 6.8 million square meter masterplan, KEC is developing integrated lifestyle and retail destinations that combine residential, retail, entertainment, and business spaces. Designed to serve more than 200,000 residents and millions of visitors annually, fully aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. Working under the regulation and guidance of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA), KEC is building world-class destinations that position Madinah as both a spiritual heartland and a modern global hub for commerce, culture, and community life.

Retail at the Heart of Transformation

Within this broader vision, retail stands as a cornerstone of KEC’s strategy to enrich quality of life, diversify the economy, and attract global investment. With ECZA as its regulator, KEC is developing an integrated retail ecosystem anchored by two flagship projects: Multaqa Almadinah and Madinah Gate each redefining how retail, culture, and hospitality converge in Madinah.

Multaqa Almadinah: designed to become a leading lifestyle destination in Madinah. Located just five minutes from the Haramain High-Speed Railway station. Envisioned as a modern convergence point, it will offer vibrant mix of shopping, dining, hospitality, and cultural experiences a place where residents, pilgrims, and global visitors can gather at their own rhythm under the brand promise “Your Place.. Your Pace.”

With a total of 72,000 sqm of retail gross leasable area (GLA), Multaqa Almadinah will feature a diverse range of retail and F&B offerings, alongside a 390-key Hilton hotel and 66 Hilton- branded residences reinforcing its position as a world-class destination where hospitality, lifestyle and retail seamlessly meet.

Madinah Gate: Saudi Arabia’s First Transit-Oriented Retail Destination (TOD)

Located directly on the Haramain High-Speed Railway station, seamlessly integrating retail, hospitality, and transport. With 23,000 sqm retail GLA and feature 325-room Hilton DoubleTree hotel and a dedicated bus station with capacity for 780 passengers per hour.

Madinah Gate will serve as a vital gateway to the city, welcoming millions of pilgrims, and visitors each year with a dynamic mix of commerce and connectivity.

A Platform for Vision 2030

Commenting on the announcement, Mohammed bin Abdulhamid Al Sheikh Mubarak, CEO of Knowledge Economic City, said:

“Knowledge Economic City contributes to the great urban renaissance taking place in Madinah under Saudi Vision 2030 through the projects it is developing within its master plan, designed to blend modernity with the city’s heritage. These projects extend across an area of 6.8 million square meters, forming a comprehensive destination that serves all sectors: hospitality, residential, education, healthcare, and retail.

Our work is strengthened through our partnership and operations under the umbrella of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA). Through our flagship projects, Multaqa Al Madinah and Madinah Gate, we are attracting world-class experiences and opening new horizons for investment enhancing quality of life and reinforcing Madinah’s role as both a spiritual and economic hub in harmony with Vision 2030.”

Gateway to the Future

Through these transformative projects and its presence at Retail Congress MENA 2025, KEC reaffirms its position as the gateway to Madinah’s future: offering spaces that connect people, commerce, and culture while enabling long-term growth for investors and stakeholders.

With leasing opportunities now available, KEC welcomes retail brands and partners to be part of this new chapter in Madinah’s urban and commercial development.

About Knowledge Economic City (KEC)

Knowledge Economic City (KEC) is a publicly listed joint-stock company on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), operating under the regulation of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA). With a masterplan covering 6.8 million square meters within the sacred boundaries of Madinah, KEC is developing fully integrated modern destinations that combine residential, commercial, cultural, and leisure components, transforming Madinah into a world-class lifestyle hub.

Strategically located near the Prophet’s Mosque, the Haramain High-Speed Rail station, and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, KEC plays a vital role in supporting the national economy and enhancing quality of life in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.