Dubai, UAE: Global Property Consultancy Knight Frank has partnered with WiredScore via its Accredited Professionals (AP) program to certify the first WiredScore and SmartScore building in the Middle East, with Brookfield Properties’ ICD Brookfield Place also earning the accolade.



WiredScore certification is a measure of a building’s digital infrastructure and connectivity. A SmartScore certified building demonstrates cutting edge innovation with the use of market leading technology, processes and automation to deliver world class outcomes to all users of the building and creating the most efficient, inspirational, sustainable and future proofed building.



James Lewis, Managing Director Middle East and Africa, Knight Frank said: “We are constantly striving for excellence and our business now boasts the largest team of APs for both the WiredScore and SmartScore certifications in the Middle East, something we are incredibly proud of as it reinforces our end-to-end suite of ESG-linked services in the region.



“And what a better way to showcase this achievement than through our work on the iconic ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai, which is one of the region’s finest and most sought-after business addresses”.



Lewis continued: “Away from the UAE, our newly opened office in Doha now boasts Qatar’s first two WiredScore and SmartScore Accredited Professionals, while our offices in KSA also boasts two WiredScore and SmartScore Accredited Professionals”.

Knight Frank says that digital connectivity is an element of the built environment that isn’t necessarily visible but plays a considerable role in unlocking the true potential of a workspace as well as having a direct impact on the wellbeing of its occupants.



Tim Holmes, Partner – Valuation & Advisory added: “GRESB, the global ESG benchmark for real assets, recognises both WiredScore and SmartScore as Green Building Certifications. This encourages transparency and international standards for corporate occupiers and investors as they pursue their ESG strategies.

“Both WiredScore and SmartScore certifications provide a detailed gap analysis, allowing building owners to focus their capital expenditure on making their buildings smarter and better connected.”



Buildings that are WiredScore certified have been shown to command a rental premium for as much as 5% (EG Radius data), whereas for SmartScore certified assets, this figure increases to an estimated 10-15% (PlaceTech). As technology becomes an increasing consideration in office requirements globally, notably for the technology sector and with serviced office space increasing in popularity around the world, digital connectivity looks set to play a bigger role in commercial real estate valuations in the future, according to Knight Frank.



John Hilliard, Middle East Lead at WiredScore, commented: I am delighted to be working with Knight Frank across multiple markets in the Middle East. It is no secret that the region is on a ‘mission to smart’ – at both a building and city scale - in its ongoing efforts to globalise and the ability for all industry stakeholders to understand the role in-building technology can and will play in that journey is pivotal.