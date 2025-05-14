KMH Events, founded by entrepreneur Kelly Marie Hodgkin, has rebranded as KMH Dubai, marking a significant milestone in its evolution.

Kelly founded her original events and promotions company in 2009, building a strong reputation working on numerous high-profile projects, including The Amazing Race, the Global Soccer Awards, the Dubai World Cup, and the Abu Dhabi Formula One. The firm later added networking events, entrepreneurial retreats, and business mentoring under the KMH Events umbrella.

The rebrand to KMH Dubai reflects its latest stage of growth, providing comprehensive brand management solutions. While events and mentoring remain a key part of its offering, KMH Dubai also offers a full suite of services to build strong, sustainable brands through various channels.

KMH Dubai Founder Kelly Marie Hodgkin commented: “As the market changed and our client base developed over the years, we have always gone above and beyond to assist companies in achieving their goals. We started with a focus on events, growing to encompass business mentoring and we have now become a powerhouse for brand management. This new identity represents our commitment to helping entrepreneurs accelerate their success and stand out from the competition through tactics including individual coaching, social media and marketing, and high-impact activations. I am excited about this next stage and grateful for the dedication of my team, who put our promise into practice every day.”

In addition to its presence in the UAE, KMH Dubai is expanding its footprint in the UK, working with a growing client base that includes the Glasgow-born café chain Caffe Monza. The company also hosts its renowned business masterclasses in the UK, empowering entrepreneurs with the insights and tools they need to excel.