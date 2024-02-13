KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and The Best of The Netherlands, got together over a sales workshop in Riyadh and Dubai on 4th and 6th of February in order to showcase the hidden beauty of the Netherlands to the loyal trade partners in KSA and the UAE.

Over 60 trade partners were invited to the workshops and could get access to the details of different Dutch companies, attraction parks and hotels, for example, in the Netherlands and also information on different flight offers from KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Commenting on the events, Commercial Director of Air France KLM, Middle east Mr. Hicham Lahkim Bennani said: ‘’At KLM, we are delighted to have organized these workshops with our valuable partners at The Best of the Netherlands. We are confident that by organizing these sessions we will help our trade partners creating a better travel experience for our clients traveling on KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, From Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai to The Netherlands.”

Mr. Alex Dil, General Manager Best of The Netherlands, added: ‘’Best of The Netherlands was very honoured to host the joint workshops with KLM Air France both in Riyadh and Dubai. We are proud that we were able to inform the travel industry in both countries about the Dutch partners we were privileged to represent. Both Riyadh and Dubai are interesting markets for Dutch tourism and we have seen many opportunities and possibilities. We would like to thank KLM Air France, the Dutch embassy in Riyadh, Keukenhof, ITO Tours, Simonehoeve, Efteling, This is Holland, Eating Europe, Paleis het Loo, Smidtje Luxury Cruises, Schiphol Airport and Heineken Experience. And we look forward to further strengthening our ties in the future.’’

KLM offers flight from both cities and also Dammam in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Amsterdam and beyond.

For more information on flight offers and booking, please visit KLM website. www.KLM.com

-Ends-

About KLM

Carrying 34.1 million passengers and 621,000 tonnes cargo, KLM and KLM Cityhopper form the heart of the KLM Group. Via a vast network of 92 European cities and 70 intercontinental destinations, KLM offers direct services to key economic centres all over the world.

KLM is a partner in the SkyTeam Alliance, which offers passengers even more possibilities, jointly serving 1,063 destinations in 173 countries. The KLM Group also includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries Transavia and Martinair. Transavia is the leading low-cost airline in the Netherlands, carrying almost 9 million passengers in 2018, operating out of Amsterdam, Eindhoven and Rotterdam.

Following the merge with Air France in 2004, KLM has pursued the concept of 1 Air France-KLM Group, 2 airlines, and 3 core activities (passengers, cargo and engineering & maintenance). Together with Air France, KLM plays a pioneering role in the European air transport industry. KLM pursues profitable growth in order to achieve its own commercial objectives as well as more general economic and social objectives.

KLM is actively driving sustainable growth at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and seeks to gain access to any market that will improve the quality of its network. In addition, KLM endeavours to ensure a level playing field for all participants in the sector.

Media contact

Yasaman Milleret

Marketing, Communication and Sustainability Manager

Middle east

yamilleret@airfrance.fr