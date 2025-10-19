Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – KLIQ, the first end-to-end influencer marketing platform built in Saudi Arabia and powered by proprietary AI, has closed a $2.25 million seed investment round led by Sanabil Venture Studio (a subsidiary of Sanabil Investments) in partnership with Stryber. The investment will support KLIQ’s efforts to redefine how brands and content creators work together, with transparency, automation, and measurable outcomes at the core.

As the creator economy accelerates across the Kingdom, brands and creators face a familiar set of challenges: influencer campaigns remain difficult to scale, measure, and manage.

Marketers struggle with manual workflows, limited visibility into campaign performance, and unpredictable results. On the other side, content creators experience inconsistent income, delayed payments, and a lack of visibility into high-quality brand opportunities. These operational gaps limit the potential of a fast-growing market.

KLIQ was founded to change that, not by adding another layer, but by building the infrastructure beneath it. The platform delivers a full-lifecycle influencer marketing experience: from intelligent creator discovery and brief matching to automated contracting, streamlined execution, and real-time performance tracking. Its AI engine dynamically analyzes context, campaign goals, and audience data to suggest optimal creator pairings. It helps brands move from guesswork to clarity.

“This investment is a monumental step for KLIQ, empowering us to further democratize influencer marketing and build a future where authentic connections drive meaningful brand interactions and sustainable growth,” said Asma’a AlMaraghi, Co-founder and CEO of KLIQ. “Our platform is designed to make influencer marketing effective and data-driven, ensuring every brand’s voice reaches the right people and content creators are fairly compensated for their talent.”

For brands, KLIQ simplifies collaboration through a single, intelligent dashboard. Campaigns are launched with data-informed decisions from the start, and results are measured continuously and not retroactively. Brands can identify creators with verified reach and relevance, manage contracts and payments seamlessly, and track performance in real time.

For content creators, KLIQ unlocks a new level of access and protection. The platform ensures guaranteed payments, clear timelines, and full visibility into campaign expectations.

Creators can browse and accept opportunities that match their niche and audience, collaborate directly with brands, and build recurring income streams through a structured and transparent model.

The investment will be used to improve KLIQ’s AI capabilities, expand creator and brand onboarding, and continue building tools that make collaboration more efficient and impactful.

The roadmap includes further personalization of brand–creator matching, deeper reporting capabilities, and features that give creators greater autonomy over campaign management and delivery.

KLIQ’s approach directly supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals of digital transformation, youth empowerment, and private-sector innovation. With a platform built in and for Saudi Arabia, KLIQ is positioned to lead the shift toward a data-driven, transparent creator economy that supports long-term growth and creative equity.

The platform is now live and open for registration to both brands and creators at www.kliqapp.io.

About KLIQ

KLIQ is Saudi Arabia’s first AI-powered influencer marketing platform, designed to simplify and optimize collaboration between brands and creators.

The platform uniquely connects brands with content creators, fostering structured and transparent collaborations that drive tangible, measurable results. Kliq's core goal is to democratize influencer marketing, making it both accessible and impactful for businesses of all sizes and content creators of all niches across the region.

About Sanabil Venture Studio by Stryber

Sanabil Investments has partnered with Stryber to create and operate a new Venture Studio in Saudi Arabia. Launched in 2023, the Venture Studio aims to create scalable technology ventures - with focus on two key sectors within the PIF’s Strategic Pillar program: Fintech and Consumer Goods. At Sanabil Venture Studio by Stryber, we take ventures from zero to one in a million.”

Media Contact

info@kliqapp.io

www.kliqapp.io

Social Media Accounts

LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kliqapp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/get.kliq/