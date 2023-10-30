It’s time to make wellness an integral part of your daily life

Dubai: Klinik Home Spa – inspired by the city’s relentless pursuit of luxury and a deep-rooted appreciation for Japanese therapies, is now available for the first time in the region within a luxury villa at Dubai’s verdant Al Barari community.

Villa d’Este, inspired by Italy’s renowned Lake Como hotel, is the first villa in Dubai to include a luxury branded home spa and gym. The fully renovated, fully furnished villa offers buyers 17,000 square feet of unparalleled sophistication, with Klinik Home Spa staff on call throughout the day.

Launched in 2022 by co-directors and co-founders Estela Cruz and Katerina Dorokhova, Klinik Home Spa was born out of a vision to revolutionise home wellness experiences. Klinik is inspired by Dubai’s relentless pursuit of luxury and a deep-rooted appreciation for authentic Japanese therapies.

Estela is a clinical psychologist, while Katerina has deep expertise in the global and local beauty industry.

Estela says: “Our aim has always been to offer a haven, a sanctuary of rejuvenation, for people, within the comfort of their homes. We have spent 13 years in the region, during which time we've cultivated an approach to wellness that goes beyond the superficial. This is our first luxurious spa offering within a private villa, and we’re delighted to be offering our range of Japanese-inspired wellness experiences to the new villa owner.”

Al Barari is renowned for being a peaceful, verdant oasis of calm within the bustling city limits. The new home spa adds a whole new realm of private relaxation and comfort to the community.

Villa d’Este is exclusively offered for sale by Belleview Real Estate, and also includes a managed home gym from global fitness sector disruptors, 1Rebel.

Katarina adds: “We are acutely aware of the busy pace of life in Dubai. Imagine coming home and heading to your own private spa, for a truly bespoke treatment. Our treatments focus on the Japanese concepts of Yoru (Night), Asa (Morning) and Hiru (Day), with services carefully tailored to the time of day and the homeowner’s needs.”

“We recognise that no two people are the same, and our services are defining a new paradigm in personalised wellness, acknowledging the intricate tapestry of our individual needs, aspirations, and bodily responses.

“By catering to these nuances, we not only foster a deeper connection to our own well-being but also ensure that every therapeutic experience is optimised for maximum benefit. Embracing personalized wellness is not just a luxury — it's a commitment to the highest form of self-care,” concluded Katarina.

Under Katarina and Estela’s leadership, the Klinik Management Group was established, pioneering concepts like Klinik for Him and Klinik Home Spa, setting new paradigms in luxury wellness.

Belleview Real Estate adds this unique property to its existing portfolio, featuring some of Dubai’s most incredible, exclusive real estate. Belleview Real Estate has long been synonymous with luxury real estate in the region, having broken transaction records and established itself as the go-to company for selling the best properties in Dubai.

Branded residences are increasingly popular in Dubai, with more than 40 such properties slated for completion in the Emirate over the next 24 months.

The fully revamped and refurbished Villa d’Este now applies the concept of a branded residence to a private villa.

