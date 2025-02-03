Abu Dhabi, UAE: Klickl, the UAE-based Web3 financial platform, has announced a collaboration with IMKAN Properties, a leading global real estate master developer based in Abu Dhabi, to facilitate property purchases through cryptocurrency.

This collaboration is set to revolutionize real estate transactions by introducing an innovative financial model that will elevate the home-buying experience for regional and international buyers alike.

The collaboration reflects a growing demand for alternative payment solutions in high-value sectors like real estate, particularly from international investors who seek secure, fast, and flexible options. By offering Klickl’s cutting-edge cryptocurrency payment processing system, IMKAN aims to provide customers with seamless access to these capabilities, making it easier for them to invest in premium real estate across the UAE.

The integration of cryptocurrency by one of the UAE’s major real estate developers serves to reinforce the country’s status as a global hub for digital currency use as well as underlining the growth trajectory of this domain. Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi have made significant efforts in recent years to advance regulations as well as attract businesses, talent, and investment related to digital assets.

“Our collaboration with IMKAN aligns with our mission to extend the benefits of Web3 technologies into everyday business transactions,” said Michael Zhao, CEO of Klickl. “From cross-border remittances to real estate investments, digital currencies offer an unmatched level of convenience, transparency, and efficiency. By supporting IMKAN's customers with both crypto payment acceptance and fiat conversion, we are creating a model that other real estate companies can adopt to attract a new generation of buyers.” He went on to say.

Cryptocurrency-Enabled Transactions – A First for IMKAN Properties

The collaboration will allow IMKAN to offer its clients the option of converting cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins like USDT for use to invest in premium real estate . With these options, both local and international buyers gain greater flexibility, avoiding the complexities and delays that often come with cross-border bank conversions.

One of the key drivers behind this initiative is the increasing number of international investors in UAE real estate. The ability to use digital currencies for conversion will streamline transactions for overseas buyers, especially those in emerging markets or regions with less-developed banking infrastructure.

“Crypto is more than a payment method—it’s a financial tool that enables us to operate more efficiently across borders,” Zhao explained. “Our goal with IMKAN is to offer this technology to its customers in a way that enhances liquidity and supports business continuity, providing real estate developers with the financial stability they need to grow.”

Klickl’s platform will be offered seamlessly with IMKAN’s existing sales and payment systems. Buyers will experience a straightforward process where cryptocurrency payments can be made through a secure platform, and all necessary regulatory checks will be conducted automatically.

Compliance and Security at the Forefront

Given the increasing scrutiny around digital assets, Klickl will ensure that all transactions are compliant with UAE regulations. From Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols to anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, the platform incorporates best-in-class security features to protect both IMKAN and its clients.

“We are committed to maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance,” Zhao emphasized. “Every transaction will go through rigorous checks to ensure it meets regulatory standards, so our partners and their customers can transact with confidence.”

Building the Future of Real Estate with Digital Finance

The collaboration between Klickl and IMKAN represents a significant milestone in the UAE’s journey toward becoming a global hub for digital finance. As part of the initiative, the two companies will establish a dedicated task force to oversee the rollout of the offer to use crypto for real estate payments. This group will focus on optimizing the customer experience and gathering feedback to refine the offering over time.

The long-term vision includes expanding the use of digital finance tools across IMKAN’s full range of projects, from luxury residential developments to large-scale commercial properties.

“The UAE is rapidly emerging as a major crypto hub driven by the region’s welcoming regulatory environment and its proactive approach to supporting the digital asset sector. As one of the nation’s leading real estate developers, IMKAN is proud to play a decisive role in revolutionizing real estate transactions by embracing cryptocurrency for property investments. Together with Klickl, we are helping to ensure that the UAE will remain a leader and not a follower in digital currency proliferation,” said Engineer Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, CEO of IMKAN Properties.

A Visionary Step Toward Industry-Wide Transformation

As one of the major real estate players in the region to offer cryptocurrency in connection with payments, IMKAN is setting a precedent for others to follow. The collaboration with Klickl comes at a time when the UAE is solidifying its reputation as a global leader in financial innovation, supported by forward-thinking regulations and a favorable business environment.

“This collaboration demonstrates how blockchain and digital assets can bring real value to traditional industries,” said Zhao. “It’s not just about following trends; it’s about using these technologies to solve real-world challenges and unlock new opportunities. We see the potential for this model to reshape not only real estate but also other sectors where high value transactions are common.”