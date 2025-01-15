Kleek Developments has announced the launch of its operations in Egypt’s real estate market, leveraging over 20 years of accumulated experience and ambitious investment plans. The company is set to unveil its first real estate project soon, which promises to be exceptional and distinguished in east Cairo.

Walid Soliman, Chief Commercial Officer of Kleek Developments, stated that the company is built on solid expertise stemming from a partnership between Emaar El Delta for Real Estate Investment and Style Home Development. Both companies are shareholders in Kleek Developments and bring decades of experience in construction and real estate development in the Egyptian market.

Soliman said that Kleek Developments is launching with a robust and ambitious action plan aimed at leveraging its accumulated expertise and leaving a distinctive real estate mark in the Egyptian market.

He disclosed that the company will soon announce its first project, which will be located in a prime area and feature innovative investment activities that align with the needs of target customers. It will reflect the creativity, innovation, and quality that Kleek Developments is known for.

He added, "Experience is the driving force behind Kleek Developments. Our extensive experience allows us to truly understand the needs of our customers and transform them into sustainable projects. We specialize in maximizing space to create natural environments that embody the essence of our communities. Our aim is not merely to construct conventional properties, but to craft distinctive communities that blend innovation with environmental harmony, providing inspiring living spaces that nurture creativity, ambition, and connection. These spaces will enable individuals, families, and businesses to thrive together."

He pointed out that the company aims to design spaces for a community of creatives and ambitious individuals, making choosing Kleek Developments not just about selecting a home or workplace, but a step closer to living in communities that inspire life. The company’s goal is not only to build structures but to create a lifestyle within them.

He concluded that the company has a strong expansion plan aimed at achieving significant diversity in its investment portfolio, meeting the expectations of clients seeking excellence in various new areas and cities. These clients are looking for projects that combine luxury and practicality, providing promising investment opportunities and a range of options that cater to different customer needs.