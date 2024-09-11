Muscat, Oman: KitchenomiKs, Oman’s fastest-growing FoodTech company, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman Tourism College that aims to hone the skills of hospitality students and promote the hospitality and tourism industry as a preferred career choice among the youth.

KitchenomiKs will collaborate with Oman Tourism College for the next two years to provide students with training and work experience across various hospitality sectors and empower them to enter the workforce with enhanced skills. KitchenomiKs will also work closely with Oman Tourism College to develop a new course and provide feedback on the existing courses to help the students enter the Omani workforce with significant training.

“Our collaboration with Oman Tourism College is an important step in developing the next generation of talent in the hospitality industry. Our mission is to equip young people with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in the ever-evolving world of hospitality,” said Sultan Al Rubaii, General Manager, KitchenomiKs. “The partnership with Oman Tourism College is a big step towards the In-Country Value program we are committed to which prioritizes local talents, helps enhance the skills of the Omani workforce, and creates job opportunities.”

One of the leading young FoodTech companies in Oman, KitchenomiKs is on a mission to revolutionize the food and dining space using innovative technological practices. KitchenomiKs goals include bringing innovations to the food industry using emerging technologies, creating notable multi-cuisine F&B brands, providing remarkable food production spaces, and designing a seamless food delivery ecosystem.

Established in 2022, KitchenomiKs runs over 12 F&B brands in the Sultanate, including Frontier, Tiamo, Zao’s, Sultans of Biryani, Shuwa Shack, Shades of Yum, and Slider@1. The company also operates Food Courts in Al Khuwair and Al Khoud.