Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kissflow is recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Low-Code/No-Code Development Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #AP52503024, September 2024). Kissflow is an easy-to-use, low-code platform for custom application development tailored to middle-office operations.

Kissflow Recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape report evaluates the 2024 Asia/Pacific low-code/no-code (LCNC) development platforms, highlighting the growing importance of this technology in accelerating digital innovation and enhancing IT agility. The report underscores the increasing adoption of LCNC platforms because of their ease of use, cost efficiency, and ability to involve non-IT personnel in app development. A total of 14 vendors were evaluated for their capabilities and strategies, providing insights for technology buyers to make informed decisions.

We believe Kissflow's strength lies in its intuitive user interface that enables non-technical users to easily design and manage applications without compromising functionality. The platform's robust integration capabilities allow seamless communication between various systems and applications, ensuring consistent data flow across organizational processes and systems. This combination of user-friendliness and powerful integration features empowers businesses to create sophisticated workflows and automation while maintaining operational efficiency.

"We are proud to be named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape report," said Dinesh Varadharajan, Chief Product Officer at Kissflow. "The Asia Pacific region has been a key market for Kissflow, where we've witnessed remarkable growth, particularly in Southeast Asia over the past few years. We believe this recognition not only validates our strong presence and position in the region but also affirms our platform's capabilities in meeting the diverse needs of APAC businesses. We remain committed to empowering organizations in their digital transformation journey with our intuitive low-code platform."

Looking ahead, Kissflow continues to invest in enhancing its platform capabilities and focusing on further reducing the semantic gap for business users by leveraging AI. Kissflow released its highly anticipated Citizen Development Trends Report 2024, offering valuable insights into how organizations are leveraging Citizen Development (CD) to accelerate digital transformation.

The report, based on a survey conducted with Chief Information Officers (CIOs) from enterprises with over 5,000 employees, reveals significant strides in the adoption of citizen development.

Citizen development is transforming how organizations approach digital transformation by empowering non-IT employees to design, build, and deploy departmental applications, processes and tasks using low-code/no-code platforms

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Kissflow

Kissflow is the only platform that offers both no-code and low-code capabilities, enabling organizations to automate business processes at scale. The platform allows non-technical process owners (citizen developers) to automate workflows and processes with no programming skills, while also providing IT teams with tools to develop more complex business applications. With global brands like Pepsi, McDermott, and Motorola Solutions relying on Kissflow, the platform is recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester, and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow is a pioneer in the low-code/no-code space and continues to innovate in digital operations.