Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As it looks to cement its position as a pioneer in the $50 billion low-code market, Kissflow today unveiled its vision for seamless work management across all facets of the modern enterprise. The company has consolidated market-leading solutions across its portfolio – including its low-code, no-code, process automation, collaboration, and analytics offerings – to deliver a unified low-code/no-code work platform that enables enterprises to fast-track digital transformation.

Outlining how the current, fragmented approach to work software hinders the success of digital initiatives, Suresh Sambandam, CEO, Kissflow said, “The multitude of siloed work management tools has created a complex, disjointed digital ecosystem. A holistic digital transformation is impossible without an inclusive approach where business experts and IT teams can co-create.”

“With our new unified platform, we’re enabling Middle East enterprises to move away from this disconnected, tactical approach to productivity, and instead embrace a radically simple and effective IT paradigm that delivers an inclusive and unified experience to all enterprise users,” Sambandam added.

Kissflow’s new work platform consolidates capabilities for app development, process management, task management, case management, data management, integrations, analytics, and collaboration. It makes these easily consumable to end-users, teams, team managers, process experts, citizen developers and IT developers through the intuitive low-code, no-code model. This aligns with the company’s mission of democratising app development in the region to address the present and intensifying shortage of technical talent.

“Even as IT workloads skyrocket, the needs of over 500 million business users is being served by a pool of just 26 million developers. It is a concerning disparity that threatens to cripple digital transformation initiatives,” said Sambandam. “Low-code/no-code is the obvious solution as it enables business users to take control of their digital needs while IT leaders can continue providing a secure and scalable platform for digital growth. With 500 million business users becoming citizen developers, this will be the game-changer that will drive the future of work.”

While Kissflow has designed its unified work platform to be industry-agnostic, in the Middle East, the company will focus on driving the solution’s uptake by enterprises in the banking and finance, retail, oil and gas, logistics and supply chain, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

-Ends-

About Kissflow

Kissflow provides a unified work platform for enterprises to fast-track digital transformation. The work platform brings together the entire spectrum of work management into a unified experience for enterprise-wide users by embracing the low-code/no-code paradigm. Hundreds of global and Fortune 500 brands such as Airbus, Pepsi, McDermott, Comcast and Danone rely on Kissflow to simplify their work. Kissflow has been featured and recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow has a globally distributed workforce. Learn more at https://kissflow.com/.

Media Contact:

Ian Saldanha

Procre8 for Kissflow

Email: ian@procre8.biz