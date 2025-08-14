Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – reported a record operating profit of KD 88.7 million (US$ 290.5 million) for the first six months of 2025, a 9.9% increase from the KD 80.8 million (US$ 264.6 million) reported for the corresponding period in 2024. Operating revenue also increased 6% to reach KD 769.1 million (US$ 2.52 billion), up from KD 725.5 million (US$ 2.38 billion) reported for the same period last year.

The increase reflects the enhanced performance of KIPCO’s operations in logistics and oil services, as well as the steady results of the banking, foodstuff, education and real estate businesses.

KIPCO’s net profit for the first six months of 2025 came to KD 10.2 million (US$ 33.4 million), compared to KD 11.2 million (US$ 36.7 million) reported in the first half of 2024. Earnings per share for the first half of 2025 was at 1.3 fils (US$ 0.43 cents).

In the second quarter of 2025 (the three months ended June 30, 2025), KIPCO’s operating profit increased to KD 38.4 million (US$ 125.7 million) from KD 37.0 million (US$ 121.3 million) reported for the corresponding period of 2024. KIPCO reported a net profit of KD 5.0 million (US$ 16.4 million) for the three-month period, compared to KD 5.3 million (US$ 17.4 million) for the corresponding quarter in 2024. KIPCO’s total revenue from operations for the three months came to KD 385.5 million (US$ 1.26 billion), an increase of 3.2% from the KD 373.7 million (US$ 1.22 billion) reported in the second quarter of 2024. Shareholders’ equity went up 2.5% to KD 649.7 million (US$ 2.13 billion) compared to KD 633.9 million (US$ 2.08 billion) at the end of 2024.

KIPCO’s consolidated assets at the end of the first six months of 2025 stood at KD 13.5 billion (US$ 44.2 billion), up from the KD 13.0 billion (US$ 42.6 billion) reported at the end of 2024.

Commenting on the results, Sheikha Dana Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, KIPCO’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

“KIPCO’s results for the first half of 2025 attest to the success of our strategy and efforts focused towards strengthening the operating and financial performance of key Group companies, as reflected in the 10% increase in our operating profit and the 6% increase in operating revenue. It is also evident in the robust operational outcomes across our key sectors, including banking, foodstuffs, oil services, logistics, real estate and education. These accomplishments underscore our ongoing commitment to driving growth and creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

-Ends-

About KIPCO

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO – was incorporated in 1975. We are an investment holding company operating across the GCC and wider MENA region. Our vision is to be an agile investment holding company in our core markets, delivering sustainable returns in sectors that matter to our society in present and future. Realigning and rebalancing our portfolio of investments, strengthening the operating and financial performance of our key portfolio companies and strengthening the capital structure of the company are key areas of focus for KIPCO’s strategy.

KIPCO is a multi-sector operator with focus on financial services, covering commercial banking, asset management and investment banking, as well as foodstuff, petrochemicals & oil services, real estate, healthcare, education and logistics.

The conversion rate used is US$1 to KD 0.30535

Further information:

Eman Al Awadhi

Group Senior Vice President

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Eman.Alawadhi@kipco.com

Meshari Al Duhaim

Senior Manager

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Meshari.Alduhaim@kipco.com