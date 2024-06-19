Dubai, UAE – Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP, a flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the Kingston XS1000 External SSD was named a winner of the 2024 Red Dot Award: Product Design. The Red Dot Design Award, established in 1955, is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious design competitions, receiving more than 20,000 annual submissions from approximately 60 countries worldwide.

The award-winning Kingston XS1000 External SSD is a convenient file backup solution to ensure your important documents, cherished memories and media files are always readily accessible. The drive is extremely compact, weighing less than 29 grams, and designed to fit in the palm of your hand, making it perfect for any on-the-go lifestyle. Don’t be fooled by its size, XS1000 offers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and large capacities up to 2TB providing ample room for storing countless photos, videos, and files.

“We take pride in receiving the Red Dot Design Award as it highlights our commitment to sleek and portable storage solutions,” said Liny Cheliyan, Business Manager – Prosumer Flash and SSD , Kingston EMEA. “We designed the XS1000 with the user in mind, offering unparalleled portability for those who value both convenience and performance.”

