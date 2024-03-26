For System Builders & Design Engineers

Dubai, UAE – Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP, a flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced today it had developed a line of Industrial Temp solid-state drives specifically for system builders and design engineers that require a wider operating temperature range for extreme environments. These SSDs are designed for devices such as self-serve kiosks, digital signage, robots, point of sale, and military and agriculture applications among others.

With support for SATA interfaces, these industrial SSDs will be available in 128GB through 1TB capacities in industrial operating temperature range (-40°C to 85°C) to address climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled environments. Kingston i-Temp SATA SSDs include 2.5-inch and M.2 2280 form factors to offer advanced SATA 3, 6Gbps controllers that automatically perform wear-leveling, garbage collection and other vital NAND Flash management features. They also incorporate high speed next-generation 3D NAND Flash Memory and are drop-in replacements for HDDs delivering higher reliability and up to 20x greater performance.

All industrial grade controller and NAND components are carefully screened and tested to certify proper functionality. Designed with specialized firmware to provide thermal management via throttling, and if necessary, shutdown to help protect data. System builders and their end customers can feel protected with lifecycle management, including a controlled bill of material and a locked firmware code that ensures the SSD that qualifies at the beginning stage of their project is the same SSD they will purchase throughout. Additionally, if ever needed, product change and end-of-life notification support as well as engineering and failure analysis resources are provided.

“When you work with Kingston, you’re provided quality products and access to our dedicated team of experts for industry-leading technical support,” said Tony Hollingsbee, SSD Business Manager, Kingston EMEA “At Kingston we believe ‘We’re more than a part. We’re a partner’ and that remains post-purchase to build a lasting business relationship on a foundation of trust and establish long-term success on both sides.”

