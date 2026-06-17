Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: King's College Riyadh has marked an important milestone in its continued growth with the opening of its new Parent Experience Centre at ROSHN Front, offering prospective families an early glimpse into the school's new SEDRA campus ahead of its opening in August 2027.

Designed to be the first step in a family's King’s journey, the Parent Experience Centre provides a welcoming and interactive environment where parents can learn more about the school's curriculum, admissions process and wider community. Through interactive 3D models, campus fly-through presentations and discussions with the admissions and leadership teams, visitors can gain a deeper understanding of the future campus and the opportunities it will offer students.

Jacqueline Doran, Principal of King’s College Riyadh, said: “The opening of our Parent Experience Centre is an exciting step in journey, as we prepare to introduce families to the new SEDRA campus. It provides an opportunity for parents to meet our team, discover what makes King’s College Riyadh distinctive and gain an insight into the educational experience we are creating. We look forward to welcoming families and sharing our vision for this exciting new chapter.”

The opening follows the announcement earlier this year for the launch of King’s College Riyadh campus in SEDRA in partnership with ROSHN. Building on the success of the school’s Diriyah campus and six years of educational excellence in the Kingdom, the new campus will extend King’s College Riyadh’s premium British education offering to the SEDRA community in north Riyadh. The purpose-built campus will initially welcome students from Pre-School to Year 9, before expanding year-on-year to Year 13.

The Parent Experience Centre will also host a programme of community events and family-focused experiences throughout the year, including “Marhaba Mornings”, “Principal Afternoon Teas” and a range of other events designed to bring families together. Prospective families are invited to visit the Centre and take part in these events, providing an opportunity to become part of the growing King’s College Riyadh community and begin their journey with the school before the SEDRA campus opens.

For more information, visit www.kingscollegeriyadh.com/parent-experience-centre

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About King’s College Riyadh campus in SEDRA

The King’s College Riyadh campus in SEDRA is a purpose-built British curriculum school opening in the third quarter of 2027, welcoming students from Pre-School to Year 13 (ages 3 to 18). Located within ROSHN Group’s SEDRA masterplan, the school builds on the 145-year heritage of King’s College UK and six years of successful delivery in Riyadh. Designed to provide a holistic and internationally minded education, the campus will offer world-class facilities, a rich curriculum, and exceptional learning opportunities across academics, sport, STEM, performing arts, and an extensive co-curricular programme featuring more than 120 activities. As part of the King’s College Riyadh family and the global Cognita network, the SEDRA campus is united by a shared culture of community, courage, curiosity, collaboration and creativity, ensuring every student is supported to flourish.

For more information about King’s College Riyadh, please visit: www.kingscollegeriyadh.com/sedra

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 21 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 90 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 100,000 students across five regions and offers 14 academic curricula. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has 14 schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait, Downe House Riyadh and King’s College Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Downe House Muscat and Cheltenham Muscat in Oman, and King’s College Doha in Qatar.

For more information about Cognita please visit: www.cognita.com.