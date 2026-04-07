Amman, Jordan – King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) announced its participation as a strategic partner in the national entrepreneurship program, Masar 700, following the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AcceMind-FZCO. AcceMind is responsible for designing and developing the program, which was initially launched in collaboration with University of Jordan to train and empower university graduates to establish scalable and sustainable startups.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Ammar Izziddin, Chief Executive Officer of King Hussein Business Park, and Dr. Usama Nouri, Managing Partner at AcceMind, in the presence of representatives from both organizations as well as key stakeholders.

Under the agreement, King Hussein Business Park will serve as both the Location Partner, serving as the project campus, and the Corporate Access Partner. KHBP will provide comprehensive logistical support for the program’s activities, training modules, and advanced practical tools, while offering an incubator for students’ ideas, entrepreneurial projects, and the companies that will emerge from the initiative.

Masar 700 focuses on building practical skills in entrepreneurial thinking, prototyping, and the development of innovative projects in line with clear acceptance criteria and transparent investment policies. In this context, KHBP will provide specialized workspaces, facilitate networking between participating students and investors and companies based at Business Park, and create opportunities for commercial exposure, paid pilot projects, and cross-sector collaboration.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Ammar Izziddin said, “Our partnership with AcceMind aligns with our vision to strengthen Jordan’s entrepreneurship ecosystem and advance national innovation. It reflects our commitment to fostering integration across sectors to support the creation of a dynamic and sustainable ecosystem. We are pleased to join the Masar 700 program, which requires an advanced work environment that connects entrepreneurs with companies and investors. Through this partnership, we aim to help transform promising ideas into sustainable ventures that generate employment opportunities and enhance the competitiveness of the national economy.”

On his end, Dr. Usama Nouri of AcceMind—a company specializing in creating investment-ready assets from startups and high-growth companies—stated, “We are proud of our partnership with King Hussein Business Park as a cornerstone in implementing the Masar 700 program. This collaboration will provide entrepreneurs with direct access to a broad network of regional and international companies, accelerating the development of disciplined, investment-ready startups and positioning Jordan at the forefront of regional and global growth.”

Masar 700 represents a unique model of collaboration between the academic and private sectors, aiming to cultivate a new generation of structured, high-potential entrepreneurial companies that contribute to driving Jordan’s national economy and placing Jordanian graduates firmly on the global entrepreneurial map.

It is worth noting that King Hussein Business Park continues to enhance its infrastructure and services in line with the latest international standards, reinforcing its role as an integrated business hub that supports initiatives driving economic transformation and innovation in the Kingdom. As a key enabler of Jordan’s business and entrepreneurship ecosystem, KHBP hosts more than 300 local, regional, and international companies. It offers state-of-the-art office spaces, co-working areas, and advanced technological infrastructure that support companies at every stage of growth, from startup to expansion, in addition to tax incentives, supplementary services, logistical support, consulting, and collaborative programs designed to facilitate business growth.