Riyadh: King Abdullah Port has finalized its participation in the 2022 Supply Chain Conference as a strategic partner, further demonstrating its efforts to enhance Saudi Arabia’s supply chain framework. The port’s involvement in the two-day conference marks another proactive step towards upgrading the domestic and international supply chain, manifested by engagement, discussion and side meetings with industry leaders.

H.E. Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, opened the conference with an address highlighting the importance of enhancing the logistical network within the Kingdom. Eng. Al-Jasser also recognized King Abdullah Port as a Strategic Partner of the conference, attending a briefing held at King Abdullah Port’s booth regarding its latest operational updates.

Commenting on the port’s sponsorship of the conference, Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, said: “We are proud to support this year’s edition of the Supply Chain Conference, which offered attendees an insightful glimpse into the future of supply chain within Saudi Arabia. Our participation in this year’s conference provided us the opportunity to engage with industrial experts and conduct a number of valuable meetings. We look forward to building on the insights gained as we work towards developing the Kingdom as a global maritime and logistics hub, in line with the strategic objectives of Vision 2030.”

King Abdullah Port was recently named ‘Sea Port of the Year’ at the inaugural edition of the Landmarks in Logistics Awards held in Dubai, UAE, following its recent win in March 2022 for the Best Container Terminal and Best Bulk Terminal at the International Finance Awards.

Owned by the Ports Development Company, King Abdullah Port is the region’s first port to be owned, developed, and operated by the private sector. Ranked as the world’s most efficient port by The World Bank in 2021, the port emerged as one of the world’s top 100 ports within four years of operation. With its strategic location in King Abdullah Economic City – a modern city with a pro-business ecosystem and infrastructure – King Abdullah Port leverages the city’s advanced facilities and services, particularly the Industrial Valley, which have attracted many logistics projects as well as light and medium industries.

