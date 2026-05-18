Jeddah – King Abdulaziz International Airport has achieved a series of international milestones at the 2026 Airports Council International (ACI) Awards, presented during the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly, Conference and Exhibition. The achievement reflects the airport’s operational advancement, environmental sustainability efforts, and strengthened safety standards, further reinforcing its position as a global aviation hub connecting the Kingdom to the world.

The recognitions, received by Jeddah Airports Company, included the airport’s attainment of ACA Level 4 – Transformation accreditation under the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program. This certification reflects the airport’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, implementing global best practices, and advancing toward net-zero targets, further strengthening its position as one of the region’s leaders in sustainability and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The airport also received the “Green Airports Recognition 2026” award in the field of climate change adaptation, in recognition of its innovative initiatives in water efficiency, afforestation, and nature based solutions, highlighting the airport’s environmental leadership in addressing the challenges of a desert climate.

In addition, King Abdulaziz International Airport received the “ACI Safety Recognition Award 2026 (Silver)” in recognition of its effective runway safety initiatives and operational innovation, becoming the first airport in the Middle East to receive this award — an achievement that further strengthens its global standing in aviation safety.

Eng. Mazen Mohammed Johar, Chief Executive Officer of Jeddah Airports Company, stated that these achievements by King Abdulaziz International Airport, recognized by Airports Council International, reflect the strong support extended to the aviation sector by the Kingdom’s leadership. He added that the awards also demonstrate the efficiency and dedication of the teams at Jeddah Airports in maintaining operational excellence, advancing sustainability, and delivering an integrated travel experience in line with the highest international standards, in collaboration with the airport’s governmental and operational partners.

He further noted that King Abdulaziz International Airport continues to strengthen its position as a global aviation hub aligned with the Kingdom’s ambitions and connecting it to the world, through the development of an advanced operational ecosystem that supports sustainable growth and enhances the quality of services provided to passengers.

It is worth noting that Jeddah Airports Company has been responsible for the management and operation of King Abdulaziz International Airport since its establishment in 2022, and continues to implement the aviation program derived from the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.