Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Today marks a defining moment in Middle East hospitality as Kimpton KAFD Riyadh officially opens its doors in the iconic King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). As the first-ever Kimpton in the region, the 212-room luxury lifestyle hotel brings the brand’s sophisticated yet playful approach, refined design, socially engaging spaces and human-centered hospitality, to the heart of Riyadh’s most dynamic neighborhood.

Founded in San Francisco in 1981, Kimpton, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, has become a globally celebrated brand known for its design-led hotels that serve as vibrant community hubs. The debut of Kimpton KAFD Riyadh marks a significant step in the brand’s strategic expansion into the region, catering to the growing demand for authentic, design-led luxury experiences. The debut of Kimpton KAFD Riyadh marks the brand’s exciting expansion into the Middle East, offering a fresh, design-led approach to hospitality in the Kingdom.

Rising gracefully across 16 floors, the hotel blends contemporary elegance with the brand’s playful personality. Guests can expect thoughtfully curated spaces, from breezy skywalk access to the metro to in-room yoga mats, luxury bedding, and mini-bars stocked with locally inspired treats. Whether travelling for business or leisure, every stay is enriched with unexpected touches that make the experience distinctly Kimpton.

A Culinary Journey in Four Acts

Botanica is where the city loosens its tie and nature takes the lead. This leafy escape hums with life, sunlight filtering through the lush greenery, as the perfume of fresh herbs and locally inspired designed-for-sharing dishes pay homage to the vibrant social experience Botanica exudes as the main stage for a world-class breakfast through to a relaxed social eatery throughout the day. Flavorful that turns into “just one more.”

Ziya doesn’t whisper elegance; it glows with it. Inside, a warm, golden light flatters everything it touches, from the hand-finished plates to the people around the table. Each dish - from gourmet salads, pizzas and sandwiches - is composed with an artist’s precision, and

There’s a quiet confidence here: refined without being fussy, welcoming without losing its unique sense of occasion. Whether toasting milestones or indulging in the pleasure of great food and good company, Ziya makes the everyday feel worthy of a little ceremony.

Kanza is the kind of sanctuary that draws guests in. Hidden by the pool, under the soft sway of lantern light, it’s a retreat from Riyadh’s restless energy. expected from an old friend who knows each guest’s tastes, and the menu is made for sharing. From golden-hour glow to moonlit stillness, Kanza shifts with the evening, offering a pocket of calm that feels rare and treasured.

The Vinyl Ember is an experience not to be rushed but savored. The dimly lit room is welcoming, as the turntable spins a slow, crackling groove. Here, the grill is not just a kitchen; it takes centre stage. Fire and flavor find their rhythm in an unmistakable dance of char, sizzle, and anticipation. Every mocktail is mixed to match the mood, and the playlist evolves through the night, from soulful jazz to something a little bolder as the night deepens. It’s call for lingering a little longer.

Beyond the Plate

Kimpton KAFD Riyadh offers more than an overnight stay; it’s a lifestyle destination. Guests can relax at the sun-drenched outdoor pool deck, maintain their fitness routines at the state-of-the-art health club, or host memorable gatherings in the hotel’s flexible meeting and event spaces. Designed for both productivity and leisure, the hotel features advanced event technology and versatile layouts, catering to everything from board meetings to social celebrations.

In-room amenities include plush bedding, generous workspace, luxurious bathrooms, and artistic details that reflect Riyadh’s cultural heritage. Every room comes with Kimpton’s signature perks, from yoga mats to locally inspired touches, creating a stay that’s personal, comfortable, and deeply memorable.

A Destination for Today’s Riyadh

Strategically located amid KAFD’s master-planned walkways, offices, and landmark architecture, including LEED-certified towers and the futuristic metro, Kimpton KAFD anchors the district’s promise of integrated live-work-play vibrancy. KAFD, which spans 1.6 million square metres, houses over 90 companies alongside luxury residences, retail outlets, and dining establishments, creating a thriving urban destination whether you are visiting for work or pleasure. The district, which was designed as the Kingdom’s first vertical city, offers access to all essential amenities within a 10-minute walk and provides unparalleled connectivity to the rest of Riyadh through the metro.

The launch also supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals by enhancing the Kingdom’s portfolio of world-class lifestyle hospitality brands and catering to the increasing demand for boutique luxury experiences.

Guests staying at Kimpton KAFD can also enjoy the benefits of IHG One Rewards, IHG Hotels & Resorts’ industry-leading loyalty programme, giving them access to exclusive rates, rewards, and personalized benefits across a global network of more than 6,000 hotels.

“We’re incredibly proud of this game-changing property. We don’t see it as just opening another hotel, although it’s the first in KAFD. We’re excited to be drafting a new story in Riyadh’s future,” says Rabih Beaino, General Manager of Kimpton KAFD Riyadh. “We want every visit here to feel like you’re coming home to a new adventure. A comfortable and special place where our guests can feel free to be themselves, discover and share wonderful experiences they didn’t expect, and leave with memories they’ll want to relive again and again.”

Sultan Alobaida, Chief Commercial Officer at KAFD DMC, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the first Kimpton in the Middle East to KAFD. The global luxury hotel market is demonstrating remarkable growth, valued at $103.93 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $156.80 billion by 2030, with luxury rooms expected to rise from 1.6 million to 1.9 million by 2030. In Saudi Arabia, Vision 2030's tourism objectives are transforming the hospitality landscape, with the Kingdom targeting 150 million annual visitors by 2030. As Riyadh’s premier business and lifestyle destination, KAFD provides a distinctive setting for Kimpton’s luxury lifestyle hospitality offering, with our pedestrian-friendly design placing world-class dining, retail, and entertainment venues all within a short walk. Kimpton's offerings enhance our position as a destination where global travelers can indulge in contemporary hospitality and experience the Kingdom's delights for themselves.”

Fast Facts: Kimpton KAFD Riyadh

Opening Date: 12 August 2025

12 August 2025 Rooms & Suites: 212

212 Dining Venues: 4 (Botanica, Ziya, Kanza, The Vinyl Ember)

4 (Botanica, Ziya, Kanza, The Vinyl Ember) Facilities: Outdoor pool, health club, flexible meeting/event spaces

Outdoor pool, health club, flexible meeting/event spaces Location: King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Loyalty: IHG One Rewards member property

IHG One Rewards member property Website: https://www.ihg.com/kimptonhotels/hotels/us/en/riyadh/ruhka/hoteldetail

