Riyadh – Kilow, Saudi Arabia’s leading digital health and weight loss platform, is proud to announce the official launch of Kilow Marketplace: a first-of-its-kind platform that brings together medical tools, lab testing, nutritional supplements, medications, and fitness essentials – all in one place to support users across every stage of their wellness journey.

Kilow Marketplace marks a strategic milestone in Kilow’s vision to provide a medically guided and fully integrated ecosystem for healthy, sustainable weight loss, especially for users on GLP-1 treatments such as Ozempic or Mounjaro.

"We’re not just offering products, we’re building a smarter, more holistic experience around health. The marketplace connects users directly with the resources they need to succeed," said Fahad Al Essa, Founder and CEO of Kilow.

Marketplace Highlights:

Initial partnerships with Bioniq and a growing list of certified labs and healthy nutrition providers.

Organized experience: Medications, Labs, Supplements, Fitness Gear.

Fully integrated with the Kilow app and user flow.

Opportunities for local suppliers to directly reach high-intent health consumers.

Kilow invites investors, health brands, and suppliers to join the platform and be part of transforming the health landscape in Saudi Arabia.

For partnerships or inquiries: partners@kilow.app