Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) recently set up a booth at Assima Mall to raise banking awareness and promote financial culture among a wide segment of society. The Bank aimed at introducing mall goers to its services, products, and latest promotional offers. This step comes as part of its continuous efforts to support the ‘Let’s Be Aware’ (Diraya) financial awareness campaign, which was launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and the Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) in cooperation with local banks.

Commenting on the occasion, Hassan Alwayel, Head of Quality & Control of Retail Banking at KIB, said: “The Bank’s employees were keen to introduce the mall’s visitors to the various products and services we provide. They offered extensive information about banking rights and duties, as per CBK’s recommendations. They also discussed the protection of personal data and bank accounts, and the safe usage of banking cards, especially amid the rapid developments that financial and banking services are witnessing. KIB’s representatives also raised awareness around the increasing risk of fraud customers have been experiencing lately.”

Alwayel highlighted that KIB launched numerous initiatives to achieve the goals of the ‘Let’s Be Aware’ campaign. To this end, the Bank has been choosing distinctive strategic locations to set up its booths, like Assima Mall, that attract a large number of visitors from different segments of society daily. This helped with the Bank’s aim to promote financial and banking culture on a wide scale, as well as to understand customers’ banking needs by directly communicating with them.

It is worth noting that KIB is committed to its leading role in raising social awareness, which it regards as a basic pillar of its advanced social responsibility program. The Bank is keen on launching initiatives that help promote financial literacy on a wide scale, and to participate directly and effectively in activities that support the ‘Let’s Be Aware’ campaign.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.