Kuwait: As part of its special travel season campaign entitled “Peace of Mind with Black Concierge,” Kuwait International Bank (KIB) recently announced exclusive Black Concierge services for customers carrying Visa Infinite credit cards. This step comes within the framework of KIB’s continuous efforts to provide its customers with a wide range of benefits, discounts and offers for an unprecedented and unique banking experience that exceeds their expectations.



Commenting on the benefits of the services, Khalid Al Hulaibi, Segments Manager at KIB, said: “With the travel and holiday season starting, we are pleased to pour our focus into providing all services and products that elevate our customers' experience, especially the Black Concierge service. Black Concierge can be utilized 24/7 by Visa Infinite credit cardholders, helping with all their needs and ensuring their peace of mind during their travels. The service can be used for ticket booking, hotel reservations, car rentals, and transportation services, in addition to providing advice and guidance on tourism and shopping, arranging and sending gifts, and many more services available through the designated number 22969992.”



Al Hulaibi added: “In addition to all these benefits, KIB customers who hold a Visa Infinite credit card can enjoy 5% cashback on all Black Concierge services and comprehensive insurance coverage for themselves and their families during travel for a period of 90 days. Eligible customers can also enjoy free limousine services to or from the airport when booking a business or first class ticket through Black Concierge. Additionally, they get unlimited access to more than 1,000 airport lounges around the world with the Visa LoungeKey program, with the possibility to invite a guest for free. Exclusive brand discounts, discounts at local and international restaurants, and various other benefits are offered through KIB’s Black Concierge.”



Al Hulaibi further noted that the Visa Infinite credit card offers customers celebrating their birthdays an opportunity to benefit from one of the Black Concierge services for free. Such services include completing official government operations, butler service, or limousine services for transportation to or from the airport.



It is worth noting that KIB offers its Black segment customers a wide range of solutions and premium banking products, including many exclusive offers from KIB. The exclusive benefits include priority banking and financial transactions, which can be effectuated through a private customer relations manager or within branches’ dedicated banking service rooms, as well as through the VIP phone call service. The Black account also grants members priority in booking branch visits on the website or via the KIB Mobile app.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.