Kuwait: Sheikh Mohammed Jarrah Al-Sabah, Chairman of Kuwait International Bank (KIB), announced the Group’s financial results for the first half (H1) ended 30 June 2025. KIB Group achieved net profit attributable to shareholders amounting to KD 14.8 million, compared to KD 12 million in H1 2024, reflecting a growth of 23%. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 7.11 fils, compared to 5.70 fils for the same period last year. Total operating income was almost KD 46.3 million, registering a growth of 10% compared to the first half of 2024.

Commenting on the latest financial results, Al-Jarrah emphasized that this outstanding performance marks a starting point towards achieving the Bank’s ambitious goals under its new five-year strategy, which aims to strengthen its position in the banking sector through continued innovation in services and products, expansion of the operational base, and a focus on delivering added value to both shareholders and customers.

Al-Jarrah also affirmed that KIB is focused on developing digital banking solutions to provide customers with a seamless and innovative banking experience. This goes hand in hand with expanding the customer base and targeting new segments, while placing emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility as integral components of the Bank’s comprehensive growth strategy, ensuring strong and sustainable long-term returns.

Regarding the Bank’s financial statements for the first half of 2025, Al-Jarrah stated that KIB’s total assets grew by 20% to reach KD 4.19 billion, compared to KD 3.50 billion as of 30 June 2024. This growth was driven by an increase in the financing portfolio, which rose by 23% or KD 572 million as of end of June 2025 to reach KD 3.09 billion, compared to KD 2.52 billion for the same period of 2024. Meanwhile, its investment and high-quality Sukuk portfolio grew by KD 117 million, reaching almost KD 522 million as of end of June 2025, compared to KD 405 million as of 30 June 2024.

Moreover, Al-Jarrah stated that the Bank places strong emphasis on human capital by attracting and developing talent and grooming future leaders, in parallel with its firm commitment to social responsibility.

On his part, Raed Jawad Bukhamseen, Vice Chairman and CEO of KIB, expressed his pride in KIB’s performance during the first half of 2025, noting that the bank have strong capital base, and improvement in assets quality and profitability along with balanced growth in financing and deposits, reflecting successful implementation of the strategy and improvement in sustainable performance indicators.

He added that KIB is making strides in strengthening its institutional foundation and developing a more flexible business model that can adapt to market dynamics, ensuring an effective response to customer needs and ongoing developments in the banking sector. He emphasized that KIB places customer experience at the core of its priorities and plays an active role in delivering value by adopting a customer-centric approach and striving for operational excellence. He also noted that the Bank is intensifying its efforts to support the local and national economy, as well as the wider community, through strategic social responsibility initiatives grounded in inclusion and sustainability.

Bukhamseen provided a detailed overview of the key financial results for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period of last year, where fees and commission income, reaching KD 9.3 million compared to KD 7.8 million in the previous period, reflecting a growth rate of 20%. The Bank also recorded an increase in investment income, reaching KD 2.9 million compared to KD 1.9 million in the previous period, reflecting a growth rate of 51%. This contributed to a rise in total operating income, which reached almost KD 46.3 million, marking a growth of 10%.

Regarding the Bank’s financial position, Bukhamseen said that KIB’s customers’ deposits grew by 34% to reach KD 2.84 billion as of 30 June 2025 compared to KD 2.12 billion as of 30 June 2024. In addition, the total shareholders equity grew 6% to reach KD 358 million as of 30 June 2025 compared to KD 336 million for the same period of last year. He noted that KIB continues to maintain high levels of total capital adequacy ratio, in accordance with Basel III instructions, of 21.96% at of 30 June 2025.

In a related context, Bukhamseen emphasized KIB’s strong commitment to its social role, reaffirming its continued support for the ‘Let’s Be Aware’ (Diraya) banking awareness campaign for the fifth consecutive year. This commitment to the initiative, launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait in collaboration with the Kuwait Banking Association and local banks, is an integral part of the Bank’s strategy to foster a more financially aware and educated society, thereby contributing to economic stability and supporting comprehensive development efforts in Kuwait.

In their concluding remarks, Al-Jarrah and Bukhamseen expressed their appreciation to the Central Bank of Kuwait for its exceptional regulatory and supervisory roles, as well as its consistent support. They also expressed their gratitude to the Capital Markets Authority for its supportive role in fostering an attractive and competitive investment environment in Kuwait. In addition, they praised the tireless efforts of all KIB teams, highlighting their contributions to achieving these results. They also expressed their profound appreciation to the Board of Directors and Executive Management for their ongoing support and wise guidance, which have been crucial in enhancing KIB's financial standing and meeting all environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) requirements.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.