Kuwait: As part of its ongoing commitment to the ‘Let’s Be Aware’ (Diraya) campaign, Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is continuing, for the fifth consecutive year, its efforts to enhance banking security for its customers. The Bank is sharing a series of precautionary tips and guidelines across various communication channels to raise public awareness about financial security and fraud prevention—especially during the Eid Al-Adha holiday period.

Commenting on KIB’s efforts to support the campaign, which was launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and the Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) in cooperation with local banks, Basil Al-Suwaidan, General Manager of the Information Security, Privacy and Anti-Fraud Department at KIB, said: “The holiday period typically brings a surge in shopping, travel, and online activity, which is often accompanied by a sharp rise in fraud targeting bank cards and electronic transactions. That’s why KIB is intensifying its efforts to raise customer awareness about the risks of cyber fraud and how to use bank cards safely, in order to safeguard their assets and personal data from theft, breaches, and other threats.”

To safeguard banking transactions, Al-Suwaidan recommended that customers download the “KIB Mobile” app and enable instant notifications or SMS alerts to stay updated on any activity related to their accounts and immediately report suspicious transactions. He also highlighted the importance of securely storing banking information, such as card numbers and OTPs, and never sharing them with anyone. In addition, he advised against the use of public Wi-Fi networks when accessing online banking services.

He also emphasized that KIB never requests personal or confidential information from customers via email, text message, WhatsApp, or phone call. If such a request is received, he advised, it should be ignored and reported immediately.

Al-Suwaidan explained that during holiday periods, common fraud tactics tend to surge, such as sending suspicious links via email or SMS that lead users to fake websites designed to steal personal and financial information. He also noted an increase in false advertisements and misleading offers related to chalet rentals. He emphasized the importance of carefully inspecting links received through unsolicited messages, verifying the sender’s identity and website URLs, using secure payment methods, and avoiding the sharing of sensitive information over unsecured networks.

KIB recognizes the importance of providing its customers with the knowledge and tools needed to protect themselves from fraudulent activities. As part of the ‘Let’s Be Aware’ campaign, the Bank encourages customers to stay cautious and vigilant when conducting online transactions. KIB is also committed to equipping individuals with the awareness and skills necessary to navigate the digital world safely and confidently.

Al-Suwaidan encouraged all customers to explore the resources offered through the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign, available on the Central Bank of Kuwait’s website and across the communication channels of Kuwaiti banks. By staying informed and adopting safe online practices, individuals can effectively protect themselves from financial fraud and enjoy their holidays with confidence.

It’s worth noting that customers can reach KIB representatives 24/7 through multiple channels. These include the phone service available via the Customer Service Center at 1866866, the international number at +96522957300, and KIB’s digital banking platforms—such as the “Live Chat” and “KIB Online” services on the website www.KIB.com.kw. Customers can also connect through the video call feature on the “KIB Mobile” app for smartphones or via WhatsApp on KIB’s registered local number (1866866). All of these channels are designated for general inquiries related to the Bank’s products and services throughout the year.

