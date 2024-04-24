Short film reveals design inspiration and artist interview for Tasman's camouflage concept

Kia’s first C-segment pickup truck slated for 2025 launch, with phased rollout across key markets including Korea, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Kia has revealed an Australia-inspired camouflage wrap for the Kia Tasman, the brand’s highly anticipated new pickup truck. Kia names its first-ever pickup model after the rugged beauty and pioneering spirit of Tasmania, the island at the southernmost tip of Australia.

Developed in collaboration with renowned artist Richard Boyd-Dunlop hailing from Australia and New Zealand, the unique wrap – themed around ‘The Path Never Taken’ – underscores the Tasman’s adventurous spirit.

Influenced by the untamed beauty of Australia’s diverse landscapes, the unique graphics visualize a journey of inspiration encountered while driving along the coast and across the outback. The exterior wrap's eye-catching design draws on Boyd-Dunlop’s adventures, hitching rides in the back of pickup trucks across Australia.

“Our Tasman pickup truck embodies Kia’s commitment to design and innovation, as well as its spirit of adventure. Artist Richard Boyd-Dunlop crafted an exclusive camouflage design, with the support of the Kia design team, that depicts a journey and reflects an essence of adventure that is unique to the Tasman,” commented Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design.

The concept of ‘The Path Never Taken’ embodies the adventurous spirit of the Kia Tasman, which will inspire customers to embark on journeys filled with discovery and adventure in a vehicle that prioritizes reliability and performance. Through this theme, the Kia Tasman will lead people towards unknown and beautiful landscapes.

“This design resonates as it evokes my own personal experiences travelling across Australia and the encounters that I had,” said Boyd-Dunlop. “These experiences are influential to my work, and the Tasman enabled me to create a continuation of this, depicting the connection, joy, and sheer sense of adventure that is inherent to Australian culture.”

Known for his unique artistic style and ability to blend various media to create visually bold and powerful collaborations, Boyd-Dunlop captures elements of land and sea with his exclusive design for the Kia Tasman camouflage wrap. The finish combines the fiery hues of the outback with commanding blues that pay homage to Australia’s influential surf culture.

Scheduled to make its debut in 2025, the Tasman marks Kia's inaugural entry into the C-segment pickup truck arena. The launch strategy will be phased globally, including key markets such as Korea, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. In addition to effortlessly fulfilling the role of a work-orientated pickup, the Tasman is designed to meet customers’ diverse personal needs. Suitable for a demanding 24/7 lifestyle, Kia’s versatile truck will support even the most extreme leisure activities.

Kia has produced a short video showcasing the intricate details and design inspiration behind the Tasman’s camouflage concept in celebration of the pick-up truck’s camouflage design unveiling.

