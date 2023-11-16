Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kia Middle East and Africa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rana Motors in a proactive step to introduce a technical training centre for auto technicians in Ghana. For the very first time, the Korean automotive manufacturer will provide theoretical and practical training on the technical know-how of its electric and hybrid vehicles.

The training, conducted by the West African Vehicle Academy (WAVA), a technical facility established by Rana Motors, oversaw the attendance of the Trade & Industry Ministry, Transport Ministry, a governmental training organization, and leading local media channels. Support items assisting the technical training comprised of the Kia EV6, Sorento HEV, Engine & Transmissions, EV related tools, diagnostic equipment, and AR training devices.

Kia’s partnership with Rana Motors is a positive step towards advancing technical education and training in Ghana, where auto technicians and trainers aim to be equipped with the necessary skills to maintain a competitive edge within the country’s automotive services’ sector.

Yaser Shabsogh, Vice President of Commercial Operations at Kia Middle East and Africa, commented: “At Kia Middle East and Africa, we are making significant strides towards the growth and advancement of automotive services’ careers in Ghana. The first EV technical training centre will expand the knowledge and expertise of Ghana’s most ambitious and keen automotive technicians, which hopefully will be the start to the transformation of Ghana as a regional automotive hub in MENA. This move also further reaffirms our goal to enhance EV adoption in the region as technicians become more well versed with its advanced technologies. We’re confident in Ghana’s next steps to embrace vehicle innovation and sustainable mobility within the country’s automotive sector.”

The Ghana government aims to transition to electric vehicles by 2030. Envisioning a bright future for its automotive sector, Kia Corporation and Rana Motors will provide all the necessary training tools and vehicles to the facility in fulfilling automotive education in the country.

