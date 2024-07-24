Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Kia is pleased to announce that it has been named among TIME magazine’s “World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024.”

TIME Magazine collected a roster of over 5,000 of the world's largest and most influential companies, and then partnered with data firm Statista to develop methodology to assess sustainability. Companies were measured on external sustainability ratings. Key criteria included adherence to the UN Global Compact, alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative, inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, participation in the UNFCCC Race to Zero, and MSCI ESG & SRI evaluations. The final step involved researching various environmental and social Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) from the companies' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) reports.

“Kia is honored to be recognized in TIME’s ‘World’s Most Sustainable Companies of 2024’ list,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “This accolade reflects Kia’s commitment to electrified vehicles. Kia is driving towards a future where mobility is sustainable, efficient, and accessible to everyone. This distinction from TIME motivates us to further accelerate our efforts in creating a sustainable future for all.”

Kia's sustainable mobility initiatives are guided by its comprehensive “Plan S” strategy. “Plan S” represents a bold shift for Kia, heavily focusing on electrification. Kia expects to build an EV lineup of 15 models globally by 2027, including the recently revealed EV3.

See TIME’s full list here: time.com/collection/worlds-most-sustainable-companies-2024/

*The 2025 or newer EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

Kia Corporation - about us

Kia (www.kia.com) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 75 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company’s brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ – reflects Kia’s commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gaia Cianci

Senior Account Executive

T. +971 58 650 4919

E. gaia.cianci@ogilvy.com