Muscat. In a move set to establish a new benchmark in comprehensive repair and maintenance services in the region, Khimji Ramdas Engineering Products & Services (KR EPS) recently inaugurated its state-of-the-art motor rewinding workshop in Ghala, Muscat. This milestone was marked by the presence of the Khimji Ramdas Group’s directors and senior officials, underscoring the company’s commitment to advancing technological innovation and customer-centric solutions.

Equipped to handle a wide array of AC and DC motors, high-voltage (HV) and low-voltage (LV) equipment, and transformers, the facility combines world-class technology with a team of highly skilled professionals. This initiative reflects KR EPS’s strategic focus on delivering efficient and cost-effective solutions that align with the long-term growth and operational goals of Oman’s industrial sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hitesh Akarte, Chief Operating Officer of the Infrastructure Cluster at Khimji Ramdas said, “Industries across the region depend on reliable, well-maintained equipment to sustain operations. The inauguration of our motor rewinding workshop underscores our dedication to providing customer-focused solutions that enhance the performance and longevity of critical assets while driving operational efficiency. Supported by tailored engineering services, our facility aims to empower businesses with dependable maintenance solutions designed to meet their evolving needs.”

He added, “By offering localized, advanced services, we not only address the technical needs of our customers but also contribute to their ability to thrive in an increasingly demanding market. Our approach combines technical excellence with a deep understanding of our clients’ priorities, ensuring that every solution we provide drives value, resilience, and sustainability for their operations.”

Highlighting the facility's technical capabilities, Mr. Mohammed Iliyas, Head of KR EPS, remarked, "Motor rewinding, a highly technical process involving the precise replacement of worn or failed stator windings, demands extensive expertise and unwavering attention to detail. Our workshop excels by combining advanced diagnostic tools, specialized equipment, and a highly skilled team to tackle the complexities of motor repairs with precision. The materials and processes we employ are industry-leading, instilling confidence in our customers to entrust us with their most critical assets.”

Focused on delivering unmatched precision and efficiency, the new workshop is designed to cater to industries that require high dependability from their operational assets. By offering a full suite of services—from diagnostics and repairs to operational optimization—the workshop ensures improved functionality and durability for critical machinery. Timely, cost-effective solutions are tailored to meet the specific needs of each client, minimizing downtime and extending the lifecycle of their equipment.

This facility not only elevates the industry by establishing new standards for quality and efficiency but also contributes to sustainability. By prioritizing repair and optimization over replacement, it reduces waste, minimizes environmental impact, and supports the broader objective of industrial self-reliance. This approach represents an investment in the long-term health of both businesses and the environment, fostering a more resilient and sustainable industrial ecosystem.

Through initiatives like this KR EPS, continues to reaffirm its commitment to innovation and excellence. By consistently pushing the boundaries of technology and service quality, the company strengthens its position as a leader in providing reliable, forward-thinking solutions for its customers.