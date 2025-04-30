Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Bayer and the Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery (SSDDS) announced a significant partnership aimed at enhancing skin health in Saudi Arabia. The collaboration was officially announced at a special booth set up at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention, Riyadh. This strategic alliance brings together Bayer’s expertise in skin care and the SSDDS’s deep understanding of the dermatological landscape in Saudi Arabia.

The partnership will focus on several key objectives, including working together to improve the overall skin health of the Saudi population and raising public awareness about dry skin, irritated skin, atopic dermatitis, wounded skin, and skin aging. Furthermore, the collaboration aims to enhance the knowledge and skills of healthcare professionals in the field of dermatology and jointly organize scientific activities to advance dermatological knowledge and practice.

Maged ElShazly, Managing Director, Bayer Saudi Arabia, Country Commercial Leader for the Bayer Consumer Health Division, said: “This partnership with the esteemed Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery marks a significant step forward in our shared vision to elevate skin care across Saudi Arabia. By combining Bayer's innovative healthcare solutions with the SSDDS's deep understanding of local needs, we are confident that we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of many.”

Dr. Abdullah Al Aqeel, Head of the Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, stated: "This agreement with Bayer establishes a robust framework for effective collaboration. By jointly identifying areas of mutual interest and clearly defining our respective roles and responsibilities for each initiative, we are well-positioned to achieve our shared goals of advancing dermatological knowledge, enhancing the skills of healthcare professionals, and ultimately improving the skin health of the Saudi population. The commitment to regular, unified progress reports will ensure the accountability and success of our collaborative efforts."

The agreement outlines a framework for effective collaboration. This includes studying areas of mutual interest and working towards achieving shared goals, such as developing specific plans for each initiative, clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of each party. Progress on collaborative efforts will be regularly evaluated through unified periodic reports.

This partnership marks a significant step towards advancing skin care, increasing public awareness, and fostering professional development within the dermatology field in Saudi Arabia. Both Bayer and SSDDS are committed to leveraging their combined strengths to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals across the Kingdom

