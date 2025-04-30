Flame Red 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is two millionth off the line at Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) Michigan facility began assembling Ram 1500 in 2018 after being converted from car plant to truck plant Company invested $235 million at SHAP in 2024 to build multi-energy variants of Ram 1500, giving customers freedom of choice

Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - The Ram brand put another notch in its belt when Stellantis’ Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) assembled its two millionth Ram 1500 on April 16. The truck is a Flame Red 2025 Ram 1500 RHO.

Debuting in 2024, the Ram 1500 RHO expands the brand’s off-road sport truck lineup that already consists of Warlock and Rebel — all three are assembled at SHAP.

“The Sterling Heights Assembly Plant is a core facility in our manufacturing footprint, tasked with the difficult responsibility of assembling the Ram 1500, a nameplate with 10 trim levels and thousands of configurations,” said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO. “Handing keys to nearly 2 million Ram 1500 customers takes a strong team as we start an aggressive product cadence for Ram brand.”

The two millionth milestone comes approximately six months after the plant celebrated its 40th anniversary as a Stellantis-owned facility.

In 2016, the company announced that SHAP would be converted from a car assembly plant to a truck assembly plant to produce the Ram 1500. In March 2018, the first Ram 1500 rolled off the production line as a 2019 model. Seven years later, the facility reached the 2 million milestone.

“Not that long ago, SHAP’s future was in doubt so this is a remarkable accomplishment, and I am so proud of this workforce for their resilience and dedication,” said Chuck Padden, SHAP plant manager. “We have a lot to look forward to as we start building the Ram 1500 with a range of powertrain options, providing freedom of choice for our customers.”

As the primary home for Ram 1500 production, the company recently invested $235.5 million at the suburban Detroit facility to produce the all-new range-extended Ram 1500 Ramcharger, as well as the company’s first battery-electric light-duty truck, the Ram 1500 REV. Last year, Stellantis began transitioning to its next generation of products built on its multi-energy platforms engineered to offer a variety of powertrain options, including internal combustion, hybrid and electric.

The 2025 Ram 1500 earned the prestigious MotorTrend Truck of the Year award, the seventh time Ram has achieved this recognition.

Ram Brand

Ram offers a full lineup of pickups and commercial vehicles; the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans.

The Ram Light-Duty and Heavy Duty pickups are considerably improved for 2025 and offer new products in the fastest growing segment within the pickup space—Sport Trucks. Ram introduced the largest variety of off-road performance trucks the brand has ever offered, including the new Ram 1500 RHO with more horsepower per dollar

than any other performance off-road pickup.

In the commercial business, Ram is launching the new 2025 Chassis Cab line with improvements to help customers and upfitters. Ram Professional is making considerable changes in process, execution and resources with a focus on commercial offerings, dedicated B2B-focused expertise, and sales and service support, which are critical to growing in this segment.

Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting the benchmark in the most important areas for truck buyers:

Segment-first: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with air suspension, 24-way massage seats and 540 horsepower

Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty: Best ride and handling with five-link solid rear axle with available, segment- exclusive, active-level air suspension

Ram 1500 RHO: Best off-road performance per dollar

Ram ProMaster: The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van Ram Power Wagon: Most off-road capable full-size pickup

Ram is improving market competitiveness and growth while maintaining pricing power through products, services and electrified offerings. Aligned under the global presence of the Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicle organization, Ram currently offers a wide range of products globally, from the Ram 700 compact pickup to the Ram 5500 Chassis Cab and a range of ProMaster vans.

About Ram Trucks:

About Stellantis:

